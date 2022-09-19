Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in hotel room, shares pic on Instagram

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson encounter wildlife in one of the least expected place. The ex-cricketer, who is in India for the Legends League Cricket, shared a photo of a snake from his hotel room in Kolkata, asking fans to help him identify what type it was.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,” wrote Johnson in the post, which drew reactions from his former Australia teammate Brett Lee.

A host of former cricketers are participating in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. Johnson represents India Capitals and has already dismissed Virender Sehwag once in the tournament. During the encounter the pacer bowled three overs and conceded just 22 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘160 kmph he goes bang, hitting the ball in front of square’: Brett Lee narrates never-heard-before story of Ponting

In a recent interaction with ANI, Johnson spoke about India's chances in the World Cup in Australia next month after their failure to reach the Asia Cup final after back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage.

“When it comes to World Cup, you just enjoy the moment. You need to focus, they are all big games. Indians are used to playing big games because of IPL, playing in front of large crowds with a lot of pressure. I think all that stuff (Asia Cup performance) will be behind them,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail