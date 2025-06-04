'Let me talk': Virat Kohli tells Chinnaswamy crowd after they silence him twice during RCB's IPL victory celebration

What a last 12 hours it has been for Virat Kohli. The guy played anchor, was a livewire on the field as always, broke down when Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025, realised his dream and flew to Bengaluru to celebrate it with the RCB faithful. Kohli, by his own admission, slept like a baby, but left Ahmedabad for Bengaluru early Thursday morning. As part of the RCB victory celebrations, Kohli landed in the city, then left for the hotel, where he and his teammates received a grand welcome. The players then made a quick stop at Vidhan Soudha, where they were felicitated, before finally embarking upon their destination, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli holds the IPL trophy in front of a packed Chinnaswamy stadium(Screengrab)

As the players climbed up one of the stands and flaunted the big piece of goldware, Kohli was nowhere to be seen. Captain Rajat Patidar embraced the warm reception of the public by hoisting the IPL trophy to a loud ovation. Loud, because the word thunderous was reserved for Kohli, who quickly arrived on the scene. And as he took centre stage, Kohli waved towards the crowd, pointed at them and finally kissed the IPL trophy in front of a packed Chinnaswamy.

The players then made their way onto the ground, and who better to address the win in front of the fans than Kohli himself? But it wasn't as easy as he or the organisers imagined. Kohli had to wait almost two whole minutes before the words came out of his mouth. In fact, even when they did, Kohli had to stop twice as the decibel levels kept getting louder.

"Firstly, I want to say…" he said before a loud cheer interrupted him. "Ok, I am going to start off by saying something that (again stops)."

Finally, after letting the crowd settle, Kohli continued. "So I don't have much time. Let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain said. It's no more Ee sala cup namde. It's Ee saala cup namdu. We’ve done it, and this win is not just for me and the last 18 years, but for all of you. The fans, the people who have supported us. This is especially for you. The trust and love you all have shown over the years is truly special. I have never seen a fanbase quite like you guys."

Virat Kohli gives Rajat Patidar his flowers

Kohli then ensured that the other man of the moment got his dues, as he welcomed his captain, Rajat Patidar on the stage. Patidar's story is no less than a fairytale. From being an injury replacement for RCB, to taking over as their captain, Patidar rose above all expectations, leading the franchise to IPL glory in his first season as captain Kohli, of all, was extremely high on Patidar from the beginning, and reasserted that trust in front of the whole world again.

"When we did our unbox, and we were going to call on our new captain, I had asked and requested you guys to back him and support him. And I said one thing very clearly. He's going to lead us for a long time to come. I want you to give the loudest cheer as he has proven himself. Won the trophy for us. Please welcome our captain, Rajat Patidar."