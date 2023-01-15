‘Let people say what they want to’: Umran Malik shuts outside noise slamming his economy, says ‘I will concede runs…’

In his short cricketing journey, Umran Malik has impressed many with his breathtaking pace. The speedster recently clocked 156kph on the speed gun in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, making him the fastest Indian pacer. However, there is one area which Umran would look to improve is his economy. Umran has so far featured in 7 ODIs with his economy being slightly over six, while he has played 6 T20Is, where he has leaked runs at almost 11 runs per over. (Follow: IND vs SL 3rd ODI LIVE score)

Sharing his views on the same, Umran feels runs are bound to come with the amount of pace he tries to generate. He also mentioned that he doesn't pay any heed to outside noise, if there are any regarding his economy.

"You have to be physically and mentally strong to bowl fast consistently. I am bowling fast in the middle overs and getting wickets for my team. I will concede runs when I bowl at my pace, so let the people say what they want to, I only want to bowl well with good rhythm and work hard, whenever I am with the team. We will continue to stick with our plans," Malik said while talking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the series, ahead of the third ODI.

Umran has been slightly expensive but has proved to be a wicket-taking option considering his pace. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, as he claimed seven wickets in three outings. However, his economy touched almost 10.

He played two ODIs before being rested for the final encounter in Thiruvananthapuram. In the two matches he played, Umran bowled just 15 overs and scalped five wickets at an economy of seven runs per over.

Apart from Umran, Hardik Pandya has also been rested for the final ODI as India piled a gigantic 390/5 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Virat Kohli completed his 46th ODI century as he returned unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls. Shubman Gill has also slammed a ton and was dismissed for 116 off 97 balls.

