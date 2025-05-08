'Let Shubman Gill score runs in England first…': Agarkar warned amid reports on Rohit Sharma captaincy replacement

With the Indian Test team moving on from Rohit Sharma as the leader of the unit, the question arises what the plan for the future is for the national team. With the future of Indian Test captaincy still undecided, former chief selector MSK Prasad weighed in on the players he sees as the main candidates for the role. Shubman Gill in action for India during a Test match.(REUTERS)

Asked about the potential of Jasprit Bumrah taking the lead for the national team, Prasad backed the Indian seamer. “Why not, man? Why not? Since he’s fit now, why not?” Prasad said in an interview with India Today.

Bumrah is reportedly not likely to be the Test captain despite his status as vice-captain in recent months, due to the likelihood that he wouldn’t be available for every match as India try to monitor his workload in Test cricket. With a five-match series in England coming up in the summer, Prasad suggested three names who the team would be considering for the role.

“You have three choices right now: Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul,” said Prasad. “These are the three options. If you’re looking at Bumrah, he will obviously play both cycles—this one and the next—so there’s nothing wrong. And whatever opportunities he’s had to lead, he’s done extremely well.”

Bumrah led two Test matches in India’s tour of Australia in 2024-25, including the victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, with the star bowler recovering from a back injury sustained during that tour, India will try to be careful with his fitness.

Prasad suggests vice-captaincy for Gill

With Shubman Gill considered a frontrunner for the role due to his age and potential longevity in the squad, Prasad nonetheless said that the batter should be given time to polish his game, particularly in overseas conditions. Prasad argued that Gill should focus on batting during this England series before he is burdened with captaincy as well.

“I think I’m okay with either of them (Gill or Bumrah). They’re considering both,” said Prasad. “I think to start off with a series like England, we don’t want anyone getting under pressure. See, I think Shubman needs one good series in England or New Zealand so he can focus on his batting.”

Prasad suggested that Bumrah should therefore lead the team before Gill would be ready to take over the mantle, with Gill already serving as vice-captain in the ODI team: “So, I think Bumrah is a fantastic leader. There’s no second thought about that. You can start with Bumrah and make Shubman vice-captain.”

India’s tour of England starts at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, with the squad expected to be announced before the IPL 2025 final, which will likely include the choice of captaincy for the tour.