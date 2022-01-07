'Let’s be fair to bowlers': Tendulkar calls for introduction of new law after bizarre Stokes survival in Ashes 4th Test

On a rather intriguing day of English cricket, the third day of the fourth Ashes Test of 2021/22 series, which saw the visitors bounce back from 36 for 4 and 70-straight deliveries without a run to avoiding follow-on and eventually ending with 258-7 at stumps, courtesy to Jonny Bairstow's first Test century since 2018 and his entertaining 72-run sixth-wicket partnership with Mark Wood, the Sydney Cricket ground witnessed a bizarre incident that has left many talking on Twitter including the great Sachin Tendulkar throwing in his opinion.

The incident happened in the 31st over when Ben Stokes shoulder armed a ball from Cameron Green that nipped back in sharply to hit the stumps, but much to his despair, did not dislodge the bails. There was immediately an appeal, but for a leg-before. Umpire looked convinced but Stokes opted for a review which showed that the ball was nowhere near the pads and instead hit the side of the stumps. The decision was overturned and Stokes survived.

Moments after the incident, Sachin took to Twitter to share the video of it and wrote, “Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers!”

ALSO READ: Ball hits stumps, fails to dislodge bails, umpire gives LBW out; Bizarre incident in Ashes leaves players amazed

The legend even called for former Australian spinner Shane Warne's opinion on the same.

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

Pat Cummins later struck twice to removes Stokes for 66 and Jos Buttler for a duck before Bairstow and Wood added to England's scoreboard with their fiery partnership. Wood scored 39 off 41 while Bairstow remained unbeaten on 103, alongside Jack Leach.

England still stand 158 runs behind Australia's first-innings total. The visitors have already lost the series after Cummins' side roared to a 3-0 lead last month.