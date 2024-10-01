Let’s focus on India’s top-four first, says Jhulan ahead of women’s World T20

Kolkata: Jhulan Goswami knows what it feels to lose a World Cup. At Lord’s on that fateful summer day in 2017, Goswami had taken three crucial wickets before India looked in cruise mode during the chase of 228. Till it crumbled in the final overs. England won that final by nine runs but Indian women’s cricket had arrived at our doorsteps with a statement. Jhulan Goswami was mentor and bowling coach of Mumbai Indians during the 2024 Women’s Premier League. (BCCI)

Hailed as one of the torchbearers of that phase of evolution of women’s cricket, Goswami is now a coach and mentor. She believes Indian women’s cricket is heading in the right direction, but refuses to burden the current team with the aim of winning the T20 World Cup (beginning Thursday, in the UAE). If it is meant to happen, it will. But the first objective has to be making the semi-finals, she told HT in an interview.

Excerpts

How do you rate India’s chances in this T20 World Cup?

I’m optimistic. This team has been playing and preparing together for a long time. The home series results have been great. Each of the players has bankable experience. Our spin department is very good. We have a good mix of allrounders and finishers, and that naturally increases expectations. I hope they will fulfill those expectations.

Who do you feel will be the key players in this campaign?

I don’t want to put anyone under any pressure. It will be a pressure tournament, no doubt about that. But I am confident India will put their best foot forward as a team.

Given our tournament history, do you feel there is a mental block when it comes to the knockouts?

I don’t think so. We also need to understand that finishing in the top four of any ICC event is very challenging. And that’s always the primary aim for any team. After that, it becomes anybody’s game and you never know what unfolds on that day. Factors like our emotional quotient, mental status, or how we are in control of our thought process become very important. I would say let’s focus on sealing the top-four spot first. We can take it as it comes after that.

How do you feel the WPL has helped improve India’s T20 game?

Definitely it has played a big role and will continue to do so. We had young girls rubbing shoulders with so many experienced international stars. I think where it has helped most is in decision-making at make-or-break moments. Also how to switch off, switch on from the game, how to control the emotions. We always learn from our seniors but to get the same advice from overseas stars is the kind of exposure you always seek.

Are Australia still the team to beat?

Let me just say this Indian team is good enough to beat Australia on our day. We have the skill, talent and the right balance to achieve that. Australia are by no means an unbeatable side.

Do you think India may be a little weak on the fast bowling front?

Not really. Pooja Vastrakar has been playing for two years now, as has Renuka Thakur. Arundhati Reddy has made a comeback and she has considerable experience of playing in the World Cup. Keeping in mind the venue (UAE) you also need to rely on spinners. Deepti Sharma is in great form. Radha Yadav has so much experience. It’s the balance that should matter.

What would you say about the team’s buildup to this World Cup?

Nothing happened overnight. These combinations have been in place for nearly one-and-a-half years now. Those 15-16 earmarked players have been rotated in such a way that everyone got the maximum number of matches, so that they go into the tournament with some momentum. Amol Muzumdar may not have played international cricket but he is a very experienced campaigner. From whatever I have seen, his tactical acumen, too, looks solid.

What do you think of Harmanpreet Kaur’s evolution as captain?

I think she has matured well with time. When she came to the team she was a kid, our Harry. Now she is Harmanpreet Kaur. She leads from the front, doesn’t hesitate at crucial moments and is ready to take the responsibility. I expect her to lead well.

Lastly, what would winning a women’s World Cup mean to India?

We have won an U-19 ICC tournament (India won the inaugural tournament in 2023, beating England) till date so yes, if we win this, it will undoubtedly be a great achievement.