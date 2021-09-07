Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Let’s make it 3-1’: Tendulkar, Warne, Sehwag, others laud Team India’s historic win at The Oval against England
cricket

‘Let’s make it 3-1’: Tendulkar, Warne, Sehwag, others laud Team India’s historic win at The Oval against England

People from the international cricket fraternity took to Twitter and congratulated Team India for outfoxing the hosts in a scintillating fashion.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:31 AM IST
India beat England by 157 runs at The Oval to go up 2-1 in the series(Dinesh Karthik / Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led Team India scripted history on Monday as they defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval to go up 2-1 in the series. The visitors made a massive comeback in the second innings to dominate Joe Root & Co in their own backyard. Firstly, India posted a mammoth total of 466 runs, setting a challenging 368-run target for the hosts. And then, the Indian bowling unit showcased an impeccable performance on the final day as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round show by Shardul Thakur helped visitors registering their first win in Oval in 50 years.

The moment Umesh Yadav dismissed James Anderson to ensure India’s terrific win, reactions begin to pour in on social media. People from the international cricket fraternity took to Twitter and congratulated Team India for outfoxing the hosts in a scintillating fashion.

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Kohli and his boys and called for a 3-1 series win.

“What a comeback! The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let’s make it 3-1,” Tendulkar tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, “Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain. So proud of this Team #ENGvIND.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also commended the efforts put by Indian players to make the Oval Test victory ‘very special’.

“This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win,” Laxman tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'As soon as it started reversing, he said 'give me the ball',': Virat Kohli hails India pacer for his breathtaking spell

Here are some more reactions from renowned cricketing personalities:

England were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Bumrah produced a glorious spell to put India in a commanding spot. India and England will now square off in the fifth and final Test, beginning September 10 at Manchester.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohit Sharma provides update on injury, hints at his chances of playing 5th Test

'Everything he touches is turning into gold': Sunil Gavaskar

From the Gabba to the Oval, Shardul Thakur's heroics stand out for India

'As soon as it started reversing, he said 'give me the ball','
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP