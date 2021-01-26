Indian opener Shubman Gill played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After making his debut in the Boxing Day Test, the youngsters ended up the tour as the third-highest run-scorer for India with 259 runs under his belt.

Gill’s exemplary show with the bat earned him a spot in India’s squad for the first two England Tests. Ahead of the upcoming series, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has cautioned against putting ‘too much pressure’ on the 21-year-old batter.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Game Plan, Gambhir backed Gill to open the batting for India against England but also stated that the expectations from Gill after an outstanding debut in Australia can’t be too high.

“He (Gill) should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it. But let's not jump the gun. We just can't put someone really high up there. Yes, he has got the talent but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough,” Gambhir said.

“Yes, you have had a honeymoon start to your international career - it can't be better than this. Playing in Australia, winning the series with a young side - you have done really well,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

The cricketer-turned-politician further added that Gill should be given proper time to develop his skills rather burdening him with a lot of expectations.

“You have batted beautifully, no doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on his own rather than putting too much of pressure and too much expectations on him,” Gambhir added.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Melbourne and replaced out of form Prithvi Shaw. He scored 45 and 35 not out in India's series-levelling victory.

He notched up his maiden half-century in Sydney and scored a game-changing 91 in the second innings of the final Test in Brisbane. His innings had set the things up for India’s historic chase of 328 at The Gabba.

India will now gear up for the 4-match Test series against England which begins on February 5 in Chennai.