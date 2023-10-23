Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / 'Like a runaway train': Wasim Akram's blockbuster take on India's early World Cup domination

'Like a runaway train': Wasim Akram's blockbuster take on India's early World Cup domination

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 23, 2023 02:40 PM IST

India cemented their position at the top of the table with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

India maintained their perfect record in the 2023 World Cup by recording a first win against New Zealand in the tournament in 20 years. The match was touted as the toughest challenge for Indian side who had flattened every opposition they faced coming into it and while they were under pressure at various points, Rohit Sharma's men ended up winning the match with two overs to spare.

India have taken a two-point lead at the top of the table

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said after the match that India seem to be like a “runaway train” in this tournament. They now have a two-point lead at the top of the table and have already put one foot in the semi-finals. “India is like that runaway train that has its brakes failed. They are going that way,” said Akram on A Sports. “They have the weapons, have the merit, the skills and most importantly they know how to execute their plans.”

Catch live score of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The win against New Zealand came despite India being dealt a major blow in the previous match. Fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out and India had to bring in pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Suryakumar Yadav as cover, thus dropping their only other pace all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

This is how squads should be’

Shami immediately showed his class, taking a wicket with his very first ball. While India were then made to feel the absence of a sixth bowling option during Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's 159-run stand off just 152 balls, Shami led a remarkable recovery in the last 10 overs. India took six wickets in that period and conceded less than 60 runs. Shami took four of those, thus completing his five-wicket haul in his first match of the tournament. It meant that despite the big stand, New Zealand were all out for 273.

“They did one change according to the situation. Squads should be such, like India and New Zealand’s, that if anybody is injured or out of touch or you want to play someone according to opposition or pitch (then you have such resources available). Like India played Shami, Hardik was injured, they dropped Shardul (Thakur), SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) was brought in as a new batter. Then Shami got a wicket off the first ball of his spell,” said Akram.

India then found themselves in a rather shaky situation during the chase but Virat Kohli masterfully anchored them to a point where he could prioritise trying to score a century before India chase the target down. Had he done that, he would have equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most tons in ODIs but he ended up falling on 95. The match was a foregone conclusion by then though, and India won by four wickets.

“Kya zabardast chase ki hai (what a phenomenal chase). No pressure. Wickets fell, but they looked smooth, looked in control. That’s a great sign for the Indian team and Indian cricket,” Wasim said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
wasim akram india at world cup india vs new zealand mohammed shami virat kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP