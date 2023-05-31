'Like Eden Gardens, if GCA has a provision for this...': CAB President's suggestion after delay in IPL 2023 Final

The 2023 Indian Premier League final was delayed by a day due to consistent rain in Ahmedabad; even on the reserve day, the match was halted for almost two hours due to late-night showers, which forced Chennai Super Kings' run-chase to be reduced to 15 overs. The CSK eventually won the game despite a 171-run target, but questions were raised on the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final.

Narendra Modi Stadium(ANI)

As the stadium also gears up to host the big-ticket ODI World Cup Final in a few months' time, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly stated the GCA authorities can take a cue and "learn" from Eden Gardens' fully covered rain management system.

"The delay was because the side wickets got wet," Snehasish told PTI.

"It's a new stadium, and I'm sure it will be rectified in due course. It's not a big issue. If they cover the full ground, there won't be this issue anymore."

The Eden is currently the only stadium in the country to have a full cover in place, the concept was introduced using local plastic during IPL 2008 when Snehasish was the assistant secretary under then president Prasun Mukherjee.

"It's a learning process. You are learning everyday. I am pretty sure they will have it before the World Cup," added Snehasish.

"Like Eden Gardens, if GCA have a provision for this (full cover), they will overcome this problem. They have got all the facilities.

"They have a sand-based ground, and a perfect drainage system in place to flush out water in quick time.

“But side wickets won't have sand and if rain percolates then there would be an issue. But if they get a full cover, it will be solved. It's not a big deal. You just need to employ 40-50 people extra to get it fully covered.”

On the cost front, Snehasish said: "It cost them around ₹80 lakh about two years' back when they got it replaced with a fresh set. It just a matter of two months' time and it would be in place if they decide on it. It will give them a double protection."

Later when former India captain Sourav Ganguly headed the CAB, he had the covers imported from England and since then the stadium has never witnessed a washout.

