'Like Kapil and Imran. So wholesome': Twitter erupts as Hardik Pandya hugs Rizwan during India's tense chase - Watch

The high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Sunday witnessed no such drama between the players and it was all cordial. In fact, India's match-winner Hardik Pandya was seen sharing an animated hug with opposition wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan during India's 148-run chase, which the Men In Blue completed in 19.4 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls, hugged the Pakistan wicketkeeper from behind, a moment which took no time to go viral on social media. Here is the video:

Fans were left delighted with the friendly exchange between the two as social media was flooded with reactions on the same. Here are a few:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming back to the clash, it was an evenly fought battle, which saw India eventually trump the neighbours by five wickets. Pandya, who was named Player Of The Match, starred with both bat and the ball. He drove India home from a tricky situation during the run chase and scalped three wickets to help India restrict Pakistan to a moderate total.

Also Read | ‘Even if Pakistan had 10 fielders outside, I’d have hit a six’: Hardik Pandya on last-over heroics in IND vs PAK clash

Apart from Pandya, Virat Kohli, who was returning to competitive cricket after a gap of over a month, scored 35 off 34 balls. Ravindra Jadeja too played a crucial knock in the middle and stitched a solid 52-run partnership with Pandya for the fifth wicket, before getting out on 35(29) in the final over of the Indian innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team India will next meet Hong Kong in the Group A clash on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail