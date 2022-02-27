'Like Prithvi Shaw he goes on and on. Can't score 20 runs in an over': Ex-PAK captain lambasts IND batter's knock vs SL

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Sunday lambasted promising 27-year-old India batter Sanju Samson for his knock in the second T20I game against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Samson scored 39 off 25 in the second game, laced with three sixes and two boundaries, and was also part of a crucial 84-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer that helped India chase down a challenging 184 in just 17.1 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Butt, speaking on his YouTube channel, opined that Samson needs to understand how to control his innings and just not go on a boundary-hitting spree in a T20I game.

“He has got immense talent and hits effortless sixes. But he doesn't know how to apply brakes. Like Prithvi Shaw, he goes on and on. He hit two sixes in one over yesterday and was going for another already. Catch was outstanding for that, which came off the edge. He had hit almost a similar delivery over extra cover for a six, but that one was farther away from the stumps. So you need to adjust your tempo to extend you knock," he said.

The veteran cricketer did admit that his extra cover shots were wonderful to watch, as it has been during IPL games as well, but he slammed Samson for not being able to extend his knock by adjusting his tempo. Butt feels that Samson needs to learn this from the way Iyer batted in the second game, scoring an unbeaten 74.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Extra cover shots are always beautiful to watch. And he has command over that shot, I've seen that in IPL as well, have seen him hit sixes over the extra cover. But look at Shreyas Iyer, even he plays that same shot effortlessly but follows that with a single. So he needs to think as well. You cannot hit 20 runs in every over. You need to control you innings and extend your knock as well as deny opponents from coming back into the game. Because even after you score 20 runs and in over and get dismissed in the seventh ball, the opposition gets a breather. Samson is getting confident but he needs to extend his innings,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samson was added to the India squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. While he did not get the opportunity to bat in the opener, Samson will be raring to score big in the final game of the series, which will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Despite Butt's comments, India captain Rohit Sharma praised Samson for his knock, saying, “I thought Sanju showed how well he could play with that knock, it's all about taking your opportunities. Lot of these guys are quite talented.”