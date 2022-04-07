List of records Pat Cummins achieved with unbelievable innings in KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match

Pat Cummins stunned Mumbai Indians with a breath-taking batting display that took Kolkata Knight Riders from being the underdogs in the chase after Andre Russell's wicket to victory in a matter of 10 minutes. In 15 balls, Cummins changed the match on its head and took KKR to victory with four overs to spare in an IPL 2022 match in Pune on Wednesday. Australia's red-ball captain hit 6 sixes and 4 fours against the likes of Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams in a dazzling innings.

Cummins' unbeaten 56-run knock off 15 balls was a historic one for more reasons than one.

Here is the list of records Cummins achieved with his brutal innings against Mumbai Indians

Fastest fifty by an Australian in men's cricket: Pat Cummins, who got to his half-century with a boundary off Daniel Sams in the 16th over, broke Daniel Christian's record for the fastest fifty by an Australian men's cricketer. Cummins reached his fifty off 14 balls against MI. Christian, while playing for the Sydney Sixers, had taken 15 balls to reach his fifty against Hobart Hurricanes in a BBL match in 2020.

Joint-fastest fifty in IPL: Pat Cummins also equalled the record for the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul held the record for the fastest IPL half-century till Cummins joined him at the top. Rahul had scored a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018.

Most runs in a 15-ball knock in IPL: This might sound a bit tricky but yes, Cummins bagged this record too. In his 15-ball stay in the crease, Cummins scored an unbeaten 56, which is the most by any player in a completed 15-ball knock in the IPL. Previously, Rohit Sharma had scored 42 off 15 balls against in 2015.

Apart from these, Cummins also played a big part in adding Daniel Sams' name to the most expensive over of IPL list. Cummins hit Sams for four sixes and two fours to collect 35 runs (including 1 no-ball) in the 16th over. This is the third most expensive over in IPL history.

"I probably think I'm most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it," Cummins said after the match.

"When I come into bat, it is at the end of the game. So I have a clear thinking to just clear the ropes. Whenever I am facing him (Jasprit Bumrah), I just try to hit as hard as possible and fortunately it came off few times."