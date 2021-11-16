'Little disgusting no?': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Australia's viral dressing-room celebration after T20 World Cup win

A video of a dressing-room celebration of the victorious Australian players went viral on social media on Monday, a day after the team beat New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to win their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. Among the many who shared was former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, but did not have the best reaction for the video.

In the video, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were seen recreating Daniel Riccardio's 'shoey' celebration - they poured beer into their shoes and drank out of it.

For those not in knowledge of this celebration, it is particularly famous in Australia. The first widespread media attention was grabbed by MotoGP rider Jack Miller when he pulled it off in 2016. Formula One driver Ricciardo popularised it in the same year when he bagged a podium finish at the German Grand Prix.

However, Akhtar seemed to dislike it, sharing the video with the caption, "A little disgusting way of celebrating no??"

Both Wade and Stoinis played a role in Australia's semi-final win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup with the former scoring a hat-trick of sixes against Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over.

On Sunday, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored their respective half-centuries to help Australia chase 173 with seven balls to spare as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's 48-ball 85 went in vain.

Australia, the winners of five ODI World Cup trophies, lifted their first T20 World Cup title in what was their second final, having earlier lost to England in the 2010 final.