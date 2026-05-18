Litton Das accuses KKR of poor support and miscommunication for IPL flop: ‘They didn't really need me'

Litton Das has made a sharp claim about his short stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, saying the franchise did not support him as he expected.

Litton Das for KKR in IPL 2023.(IPL X)

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The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter, who played only one match for KKR that season before returning home due to a family medical emergency, said he felt the franchise “didn’t really need” him and revealed that he was informed late at night before his only appearance.

Speaking on Bangladesh Cricket’s Char Chokka podcast, Litton opened up on a stint that never really got going. KKR had bought him for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction, but he did not join the squad from the start because of Bangladesh’s international commitments.

By the time he arrived, KKR were already trying to find balance in an unstable season. Shakib Al Hasan had already pulled out of the tournament, Jason Roy had come in as a replacement option, and KKR’s overseas combination was changing throughout the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Litton eventually made his IPL debut against the Delhi Capitals on April 20, 2023. It turned into his only match of the season. He opened the batting with Roy, scored 4 off 4 balls, and had a difficult outing behind the stumps as KKR lost by four wickets in a low-scoring contest. Litton Das questions KKR support during IPL 2023 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Litton eventually made his IPL debut against the Delhi Capitals on April 20, 2023. It turned into his only match of the season. He opened the batting with Roy, scored 4 off 4 balls, and had a difficult outing behind the stumps as KKR lost by four wickets in a low-scoring contest. Litton Das questions KKR support during IPL 2023 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I felt KKR didn’t really need me that much,” Litton said on the podcast. “The team also didn’t support me the way I expected,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I felt KKR didn’t really need me that much,” Litton said on the podcast. “The team also didn’t support me the way I expected,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Litton’s strongest claim was about the communication before his only match. He said players are usually given some advance indication before being picked, but that did not happen with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Litton’s strongest claim was about the communication before his only match. He said players are usually given some advance indication before being picked, but that did not happen with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Usually, a player is informed before a match that they will be playing the next day, or something along those lines. I had been sitting out for two matches, and there was no such discussion with me at all,” Litton said. “Suddenly, at 11 PM, I got a message saying, ‘You will play.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Usually, a player is informed before a match that they will be playing the next day, or something along those lines. I had been sitting out for two matches, and there was no such discussion with me at all,” Litton said. “Suddenly, at 11 PM, I got a message saying, ‘You will play.’” {{/usCountry}}

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Litton Das admitted that his only match did not go his way, but framed it as a difficult situation rather than just a poor performance. “I tried with whatever energy I had. In cricket, sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don’t. That day just wasn’t mine,” he said.

The Delhi Capitals match was a rough night for KKR's batting unit. They were bowled out for 127, with Litton falling early and the middle order failing to build enough control. Delhi chased the target in 19.2 overs, but KKR still had chances to drag the match deeper.

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Litton’s wicketkeeping errors also came under focus. He missed stumping chances during Delhi’s chase, including one against Lalit Yadav at a stage where KKR were still alive in the contest. That made his debut recovery even harder, especially in a season when KKR were under pressure for results and combinations.

He did not get another match. Litton later returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency, with KKR confirming at the time that he had left the squad for urgent personal reasons.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” KKR said in a statement at the time.

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KKR later named West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Charles as his replacement for the remainder of IPL 2023. Charles also joined for ₹50 lakh.

Litton’s comments now place that brief stint back under scrutiny. His IPL stay lasted only one appearance, but his version points to a deeper issue around communication and player integration. For a late-arriving overseas player entering a struggling team environment, the timing and clarity of selection can shape the entire experience.

Litton’s KKR chapter ended almost as suddenly as it began: a late-night message, one difficult match, no second chance, and an early exit from the tournament.

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