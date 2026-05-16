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Litton Das' rearguard ton propels Bangladesh as Pakistan sweat under pressure

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: Litton Das struck a century to rescue Bangladesh from a top-order collapse.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 08:27 pm IST
AFP |
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Litton Das struck a century to rescue Bangladesh from a top-order collapse, as the hosts posted 278 in their first innings of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Litton Das struck a century to rescue Bangladesh(AFP)

Pakistan reached 21-0 at stumps in reply with Azan Awais on 13 and Abdullah Fazal on 8 in Sylhet.

Batting at number six, Litton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 159-ball 126, his sixth Test century, after Bangladesh had been reduced to 116-6 after lunch.

Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the two-match series after a 104-run defeat in Mirpur, opted to bowl, and the decision immediately paid off.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy fell for a duck, edging Mohammad Abbas to second slip off the second ball of the match.

Debutant Tanzid Hasan made a bright start, striking three boundaries in a fluent 26 off 34 balls, but threw his wicket away attempting an ambitious pull shot off Abbas, who took the catch off his own bowling.

"The most important thing in this innings is that Taijul, Taskin and Shoriful all batted well and faced a lot of balls," Litton said.

Pakistan missed two review opportunities when replays showing faint edges off Mushfiqur and Litton that went unchallenged by captain Shan Masood.

"We were getting wickets early on. Unluckily, we missed a couple of reviews," said Shahzad.

“If we had gotten them out there, the situation would have been completely different.”

 
Litton Das test century pakistan bangladesh
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