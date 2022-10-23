Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Lahiru Kumara strikes early, SL start strong against IRE

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Sunday. Sri Lanka have rested Pathum Nissanka for the contest but captain Dasun Shanaka is optimistic he will be return for the upcoming encounters. Both the teams reached the Super 12 stage after qualifying through the preliminary round. Sri Lanka had finished top of Group A after winning two of their three matches. Ireland had scripted a similar record, although they finished second in Group B, behind Zimbabwe. It was also their first qualification for the Super 12 after five editions, a feat they achieved following their impressive win against two-time T20 champions West Indies. Catch the LIVE updates of SL vs IRE: