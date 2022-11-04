Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS lose Smith, Warner after quick start in powerplay

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Australia captain Aaron Finch is not in the squad today and it is Matthew Wade who is leading the team in his stead. Meanwhile Cameron Green has taken Finch's place at the top of the order with David Warner. Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in Adelaide. Australia's net run rate makes them the outsider in the race for the semi-finals that is on in Group 1. New Zealand have won their match today which means they are now more or less confirmed a spot. Australia now need as big a win as possible here to cause England problems.