Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS lose Smith, Warner after quick start in powerplay
- Live Score Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022: David Warner has got off to a swift start in the powerplay but Australia have also lost their first wicket. Follow live score and updates of AUS vs AFG from the Adelaide Oval here.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Australia captain Aaron Finch is not in the squad today and it is Matthew Wade who is leading the team in his stead. Meanwhile Cameron Green has taken Finch's place at the top of the order with David Warner. Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in Adelaide. Australia's net run rate makes them the outsider in the race for the semi-finals that is on in Group 1. New Zealand have won their match today which means they are now more or less confirmed a spot. Australia now need as big a win as possible here to cause England problems.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 02:06 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: DROPPED! Marsh given a lifeline!
Afghanistan could have put Australia in a real tangle there. First ball of the seventh bowled by Gulbadin. It is wide and outside off, Marsh slashes at it and it darts to Najibullah Zadran at point. It bursts off his hands and goes behind him.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 02:03 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: OUT! Now Smith is gone!
Struck on the pads! He looks completely done for there and Naveen-ul-Haq might just have dismissed two of Australia's most succesfull batters in the same over. Umpire raises his finger, Smith goes for the review after a long consultation with Marsh. The ball had snuck underneath his bat and taken the pads and the ball tracker shows three reds.
Smith lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 4 (4), Australia 54/3 in 6 overs
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 02:02 PM
T20 World Cup Live score: FOUR! Smith is off!
Short and wide from Naveen-ul-Haq and Smith puts it away. That's a bit of a freebie really, no way Smith was missing out on that one.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:58 PM
AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: GONE! That's it for Warner!
Switch hit gone wrong! Oh, Warner gets himself in a proper tangle there and loses his stumps.
Warner b Naveen-ul-Haq 25 (18), Australia 50/2 in 5.2 overs
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:53 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: SIX! First big one of the match from Marsh!
Half volley outside off from Mujeeb for the fourth ball of the fifth, Marsh slog sweeps that over long-on. Sweet timing from the all-rounder.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:52 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: Australia 38/1 in 4 overs
What a start this is from Australia and it has been fuelled by Warner. When he is not looking for boundaries, he is looking to run an extra one.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:51 PM
T20 World Cup Live score: Warner putting all kinds of pressure on the fielders
Australia need every run they can find today and Warner seems to know it. He and Marsh run two, then sees a faint glimmer of a chance and calls for the third. He then seems to be shaping up to start running a fourth as well after that.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:50 PM
AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: FOUR!
This outfield is laser fast, it looked like Rashid Khan might get to it running to his right from midwicket but the ball beats him. Warner is motoring along, Australia 27/1 in 3 overs.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:42 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: OUT! Green goes!
No Green rampage today! Fantastic catch by Gulbadin Naib at slips. Green slashes at it hard, gets an edge and it darts to the left of Naib, he reacts swiftly and latches on to the ball.
Green c Gulbadin Naib b Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 (2), Australia 22/1 in 2.1 overs
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:41 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR! Warner on fire early
This time it is a normal slog sweep over short fine leg. Two dot balls after that and Australia are 22/0 in 2 overs with Warner scoring 18 off 11. That over went for 16 runs.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:39 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: FOUR AGAIN!
Back to back boundaries, Warner is in the zone. Slightly short from Mujeeb and Warner works it through backward square leg easily.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:38 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR! Warner on the money!
Switch hit, Warner reverse slog sweeps Mujeeb over the in-field off the second ball of the second, one bounce and four.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:37 PM
T20 World Cup Live score: Australia 6/0 in 1 over
An overthrow off the fourth ball gives Australia an extra run and then two dot balls to finish the over.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:35 PM
AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: FOUR!
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling the first over, sends an outswinger at length for the third ball and Warner sends it through covers for the first boundary of the day.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:28 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: Mitchell Starc
The other surprising omission from the Australian squad is Mitchell Starc. Kane Richardson has been brought in his place.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:26 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: Cameron Green
If Green hits the kind of form he showcased during Australia's series in India just before the T20 World Cup, then Finch not being available today might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. In his seven-match T20I career, Green has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 174.35.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:19 PM
T20 World Cup Live score: Australia XI
Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:19 PM
AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:12 PM
AUS vs AFG Live score: TOSS!
Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:09 PM
AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: Toss delayed
But don't worry, there is no sign of any rain in Adelaide. This is just because of the spillover of the previous match between New Zealand and Ireland.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:05 PM
T20 World Cup Live score: Finch ruled out!
Well this is just in, Australia captain Aaron Finch has been ruled out and Matthew Wade will captain the team.
-
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 01:02 PM
Australia vs Afghanistan Live T20 World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
Australia would have hoped to be in a better position here considering they are hosting this tournament and defending the title. But here they are, and the only thing they can do now, is win this match and hope for the best.