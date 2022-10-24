Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED fightback as BAN lose two wickets in two overs
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar got them to a strong start after Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards invited them to bat first in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday. However, Netherlands produced a brilliant fightback, right towards the end of powerplay, removing both the openers in the sixth and seventh over. Shakib Al Hasan is batting alongside Litton Das. Bangladesh have not been in the best of forms and it won't be wrong to consider Netherlands as the favourites heading into the contest. However, the contest also provides Shakib's boys with a good opportunity to find some early momentum, who are playing their first match of the tournament. They had endured a tough 62-run loss against Afghanistan in the warm-up fixture earlier. Meanwhile, Netherlands have made it to the Super 12 after overcoming a tricky group in the qualifiers. Catch the LIVE updates of BAN vs NED:
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 10:07 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Eight overs are done
Eight overs are done and Bangladesh have reached 57/2.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 10:01 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Do we see the momentum shifting?
Tim Pringle strikes in his first ball as Bangladesh lose two wickets in two overs. This time it is Shanto, who departs. He is caught at deep on 25(20).
Shakib Al Hasan is the new batter in.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:59 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: End of powerplay
Bangladesh accumulate 47 runs in the powerplay overs. They lose the wicket of Soumya Sarkar.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:56 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: OUT
Bangladesh lose their first wicket in the final over of the powerplay. Paul van Meekeren provides Netherlands with the first breakthrough as Soumya Sarkar departs for 14(14).
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:53 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Shanto takes charge
Najmul Hossain Shanto is taking the charge and he repeats the same against Fred Klaassen. He starts the over with two cracking fours as 10 runs come off it. Bangladesh move to 43/0 after 5 overs.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:49 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Back to back boundaries
Back to back boundaries by Najmul Hossain Shanto against Bas de Leede. 14 runs come off the over as Bangladesh reach 33/0 after 4 overs.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:43 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Bangladesh search for boundaries
Paul van Meekeren comes to bowl the third over and concedes just three runs. But the good news for Bangladesh is their openers are trying to find the boundaries and are timing the ball well. BAN: 19/0 (3 overs)
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:39 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Netherlands introduce spin
Netherlands introduce spin and get Colin Ackermann into the attack in the second over. Decent start for him as he concedes just four runs in his over. BAN: 16/0 (2 overs)
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:35 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Good start by Bangladesh
Fred Klaassen is generating some movement and Bangladesh batters need to be careful. Despite the movement, Soumya Sarkar manages to score two boundaries in the over as 12 runs come off it.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:30 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Here we go!
Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar arrive in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Fred Klaassen will lead the attack for Netherlands.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:28 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Action to start shortly
We are done with the pre-match rituals and the action will get underway shortly.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:20 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Shakib Al Hasan at toss
“Our fast bowling group has been doing really well, they have improved a lot. Apart from my performance, how I guide the team will be really important since we've got many youngsters in this team.”
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:14 AM
BAN vs NED LIVE score: Update on Roelof van der Merwe
Roelof van der Merwe is not part of the contest and skipper Scott Edwards confirms that he is still recovering.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:09 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE score: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:03 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE score: Netherlands win toss
Netherlands win toss, opt to bowl first.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:01 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE score: Pitch report
Pitch report by Ian Bishop: “60 and 66 mts square boundaries. Don't see anything that'll scare the batters. It should be a genuine, well paced surface with a bit of swing on offer.”
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 08:58 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE score: A look at BAN's recent form
Since the Super 12 stage of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have only managed two wins and lost 19 matches.
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 08:50 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE: Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 08:46 AM
Bangladesh vs Netherlands: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Super 12 encounter between Bangladesh and Netherlands. The match is being played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart and will start at 09:30 am IST. The toss will be taking place shortly. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!