Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NED fightback as BAN lose two wickets in two overs

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar got them to a strong start after Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards invited them to bat first in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday. However, Netherlands produced a brilliant fightback, right towards the end of powerplay, removing both the openers in the sixth and seventh over. Shakib Al Hasan is batting alongside Litton Das. Bangladesh have not been in the best of forms and it won't be wrong to consider Netherlands as the favourites heading into the contest. However, the contest also provides Shakib's boys with a good opportunity to find some early momentum, who are playing their first match of the tournament. They had endured a tough 62-run loss against Afghanistan in the warm-up fixture earlier. Meanwhile, Netherlands have made it to the Super 12 after overcoming a tricky group in the qualifiers. Catch the LIVE updates of BAN vs NED: