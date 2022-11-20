India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs IND
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: After a dull start in the series opener, with rain playing spoilsport, Team India and New Zealand will hope for some game time as the action shifts to Mount Maunganui. The weather forecast for the second T20I doesn't look promising either, as conditions are likely to remain overcast but significantly less chances of rain hindering the proceedings. Meanwhile, after yet another disappointing outing at the T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya and Co. will hope for a strong start and the same applies for New Zealand, who also reached the knockout stages of the showpiece event in Australia. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs NZ:
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:38 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Playing XIs
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:34 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Williamson wins toss
Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to field.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:24 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Great news for fans
“We are good to go. The weather has cleared up brilliantly. Around 2 hours back, it was bucketing down, not just pouring. But once it stopped, it got brighter, the sun was out and the groundstaff did the remarkable job to ensure the game starts on time. Forecast now a lot better. Should get a full 20-over match,” our reporter Aditya Bhattacharya sends us the latest update from Bay Oval.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:16 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Sun is out
The good news surprisingly is that the sun is out, toss will take place shortly.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:05 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Hardik Pandya's leadership
Hardik Pandya has led the team earlier against Ireland and West Indies. We all witnessed his leadership potential in the IPL, where he led Gujarat Titans to the trophy in their debut season.
Now after a disappointing outing at the T20 World Cup, talks are buzzing that Hardik Pandya could be handed the captaincy in the shorter format, in fact this series could have proved to be a litmus test for the all-rounder.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 10:53 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Interesting trivia
In an interesting trivia, team batting first have won all the T20Is played at this venue. Should Hardik Pandya consider batting if he wins the toss?
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 10:41 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Hello from Bay Oval!
The weather at the moment looks overcast, but the good news is that it's not raining or even drizzling at the moment. Lets hope the weather remains as it is, if not better.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 10:36 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: What to expect
Almost similar to Wellington, thunderstorms are forecast on the match day, which may force officials to reduce the overs, hopefully that's not the case.
However, if things go worse there are also chances of the contest being entirely washed away due to rain.
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 10:30 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST, and the toss for the same will take place half an hour ago. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!