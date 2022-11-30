India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant falls for 10, IND go 3 down under 100

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score and Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill got off to a slow start and added 39 runs for the opening wicket, before Gill was packed by Adam Milne on 13. Milne then cleaned up Dhawan on 28 in the 13th over. Rishabh Pant, who came ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, fell for 10 against Daryl Mitchell. Shreyas Iyer is batting alongside Suryakumar as India accumulate 87/3 in 21 overs. Earlier New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first. Meanwhile, India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while New Zealand replaced Michael Bracewell by bring in Milne. The Men In Blue are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, and India will look to finish the series on a strong note. Meanwhile, chances of rain affecting the contest remains high as the toss was delayed due to wet outfield. The conditions too are overcast. Catch the live updates of IND vs NZ: