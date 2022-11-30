India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant falls for 10, IND go 3 down under 100
- India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to field against India in the third ODI. Follow live score and live updates of IND vs NZ cricket match, straight from Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Wednesday.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score and Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill got off to a slow start and added 39 runs for the opening wicket, before Gill was packed by Adam Milne on 13. Milne then cleaned up Dhawan on 28 in the 13th over. Rishabh Pant, who came ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, fell for 10 against Daryl Mitchell. Shreyas Iyer is batting alongside Suryakumar as India accumulate 87/3 in 21 overs. Earlier New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first. Meanwhile, India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while New Zealand replaced Michael Bracewell by bring in Milne. The Men In Blue are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, and India will look to finish the series on a strong note. Meanwhile, chances of rain affecting the contest remains high as the toss was delayed due to wet outfield. The conditions too are overcast. Catch the live updates of IND vs NZ:
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:45 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pant's struggle continues
Daryl Mitchell strikes with a short ball as Rishabh Pant plays it straight to Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket fence. He departs for 10(16).
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter in as India reach 87/3 in 21 overs
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:41 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pant, Iyer stabalise things
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have stabalise things at the moment as India reach 85/2 after 20 overs. The pair have added 30 runs from 42 deliveries. Pant is batting on10(13), while Iyer is playing on 27(40).
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:31 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Shreyas Iyer on the charge
Two boundaries from the bat of Shreyas Iyer. His problems against the short ball may be an open secret but that doesn't stop him from playing his shots and it came off twice. IND: 74/2 (17 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:23 AM
IND vs NZ live score: An uneventful over
Just three runs from Lockie Ferguson over and the umpires have called for drinks. Which side will be happier? It's more even at the moment. IND: 65/2 (16 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:17 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Milne continues to keep things tight
Adam Milne continues to keep things tight as he concedes just one run in the over. IND: 62/2 (15 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:13 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pant starts strong
New Zealand introduce Lockie Ferguson into the attack. So it's a contest between the new bowler and the batter. Pant wins the initial battle, as he charges down the track and connects it well enough to send the ball towards the mid-wicket fence.
Six runs come off the over. IND: 61-2 (14 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:07 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Dhawan departs
Another tidy over by Milne and he also gets the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batter once again charges down the track but gets an inside edge, which goes back to hit the stumps. He departs for 28(45). IND: 55/2 (13 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:03 AM
IND vs NZ LIVE score: Shreyas Iyer is dropped
Matt Henry comes to bowl his sixth over and Shreyas Iyer is dropped at third man by Adam Milne. The batter sneak a single. If we look at the catch, it was a simple opportunity and Milne was under the ball. He gets his hands, but fails to hold on to it.
Iyer then goes to hit Henry for a four in the same over.
IND: 52/1 after 12 overs
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:59 AM
IND vs NZ LIVE score: Good recovery by Adam Milne
After an expensive start, Adam Milne concedes just three runs in the following over. IND: 46/1 after 11 overs.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:54 AM
IND vs NZ LIVE score: Matt Henry bowls a maiden over
Matt Henry keeps thing tight and bowls a maiden. India finish the first 10 overs with 43 on the board for the loss of one wicket.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:51 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Gill departs but plenty of boundaries
An expensive over by Adam Milne, which also gets New Zealand the wicket of Shubman Gill.
The over started with Gill showing his class and whacking the pacer for consecutive fours, before he was caught by Santner inside the circle. He departs for 13 (22).
Shreyas Iyer then joins proceedings and hits the bowler for another four. IND: 43/1 (9 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:44 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Dhawan takes charge
Dhawan once again does what he has been doing so far. He charges down the track against Matt Henry and plays it square of the wicket for a four.
He attempts something similar, which flies over the mid-on fielder as the batters sneak a double. He then finishes the over with another cracking boundary, square of the wicket.
IND: 31/0 (8 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:41 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Gill tries to follow Dhawan
Two aerial shots by Shubman Gill as he comes down the track on both occasions, and both shots fetch two runs. The ball got slow after bouncing on the field. The first one was hit straight, while the second one went square of the wicket. IND: 21/0 (7 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:35 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Gill finally opens his account
Shubman Gill finally opens his account as he gets a single against Matt Henry. Meanwhile, the bowler has kept things tight as just that single come off the over. IND: 17/0 (6 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:32 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Great contest between Dhawan and Southee
We're witnessing a great contest between Shikhar Dhawan and Tim Southee. As Dhawan continues to use his feet, Southee bangs it short, which is defended well by the batter.
Southee bowls a maiden over. IND: 16/0 (5 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:29 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Matt Henry almost had Gill packing
A tight over by Matt Henry as he concedes just one run. He also had Shubman Gill packing on 0, with the ball missing the edge by inches in the final delivery of the over. Gill has so far played eight balls and is yet to open his account. IND: 16/0 (4 overs)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:24 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Good intent by Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is making great use of his feet. He did that in the previous delivery, which went towards the keeper, but manages to connect the second one. The ball flies over the long-on fence for a six.
Eight runs come off the over as IND reach 15/0 after 3 overs.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:19 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Dhawan hits a 4
Matt Henry shares the new ball duties with Southee. The pacer starts with two dots, before Dhawan comes down the track and gently pushes the ball over the fielders in the circle, which races away for four square of the wicket.
Five runs come off the over as IND reach 6/0 after 2 overs.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:16 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Southee starts strong
Tim Southee starts strong as just one single come off the first over. There is movement but not threatening enough to derail the Indian batting line-up. IND: 1/0 (1 over)
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:11 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Here we go!
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk out in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Tim Southee will lead the attack for hosts.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:05 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pre-match rituals
The players of both side walk out in the middle for the pre-match rituals.
As usual, there is good support for the visitors, no matter where the team travels.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:01 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rishabh Pant before toss
“I would choose to bat in the top order in T20Is, number 4-5 in ODIs and in Test I'm batting at 5.”
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:57 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:49 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: India field unchanged squad
New Zealand make one change as Adam Milne comes in place of Michael Bracewell in the playing XI.
India field the same XI as their previous match.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:45 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss
New Zealand win the toss, opt to field.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:42 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pitch report by Ashish Nehra and Murali Kartik.
"It looks quite green and the record overall here shows that 280 is the average score batting first. It is a firm surface but there is a lot of a live grass on this. Cloud cover is on and definitely there will be a lot in it for the pacers."
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:39 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Skies clearing up
The skies have cleared, good signs for India, who would look to finish the match on a strong note.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:31 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Looks like a delayed toss
The umpires have a chat with Shikhar Dhawan, who is still in his shorts. The covers are also being removed as the Indian team walkout of the dugout to start their warm-ups
Looks like a delayed toss at the moment.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:19 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss likely to be delayed
Good news the rain has stopped as New Zealand players warm-up ahead of the proceedings. However, chances are that the toss can be delayed.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:15 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Covers on, drizzling at the moment
Meanwhile, the covers are on and it is drizzling at the moment. The good news is that the intensity of the drizzle is very less. We hope the conditions to get better and hope the toss is done with at the scheduled time.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:12 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: A perfect venue for New Zealand pace battery
New Zealand pace battery, which features Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, couldn't ask for a better venue to help New Zealand finish the series on a strong note.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:07 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Focus on Dhawan and Gill
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill has given India a strong start but at a slow pace. Both the batters have shown good intent, but Dhawan in particular will have to be more consistent. The Indian skipper scored 72 off 77 balls in the first match but was packed for 3 in the following contest.
Meanwhile, his partner Gill has accumulated runs in both the matches, scoring 50 in the first and then playing an unbeaten knock of 45 in the second.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:57 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: What is the average score at Hagley Oval
With the series at stake, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. would aim for a strong show at the Hagley Oval, which has the reputation of assisting the seamers. The average score at this venue ranges around 280 range in the past few years.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:50 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: How has rain impacted the series
Out of the five limited-over matches in New Zealand - 3 T20Is, and 2 ODIs - two matches didn't yield any results. The first T20I was abandoned without a bowl being bowled.
Then India went to beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I, before rain forced the third to end in a tie.
As the action shifted to 50-overs, the hosts secured a handsome win in the opener, but the following contest was once again washed out due to rain.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:42 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Will Sanju Samson play
It will be interesting to see if the management decides to keep Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Samson played the first ODI but was dropped in the second.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:36 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: What does the forecast say
The second ODI in Hamilton could only see 12.5 overs being bowled before the umpires decided to call off the match. The conditions look similar as action shifts to Christchurch. As per the forecast, scattered showers and ample breaks between play is expected to hinder the proceedings.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:25 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Full squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Adam Milne
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:19 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will start at 07:00 am IST and the toss for the same will take place around 06:30 am IST. Stay tuned for all updates on the match!