India vs New Zealand Highlights 3rd T20: Match tied in Napier, IND win series 1-0

India vs New Zealand T20 Highlights: The third T20I between India and New Zealand end in a tie as rain interrupts proceedings in Napier. Chasing 161, India were in a tricky situation at 75/4 after 9 overs before rain stopped play. As per DLS, both the teams were at par score. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets in his quota, while giving away just 17 runs. After bundling out the Kiwis, the Men In Blue lost three early wickets inside the powerplay overs. Ishan Kishan fell for 10, while Tim Southee scalped two wickets in one over. He packed Rishabh Pant for 11, and then dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a first-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav then fell for 13 against Ish Sodhi, as Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda kept the scoreboard ticking. Earlier Arshdeep Singh and Siraj scalped four wickets each as New Zealand were bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs after opting to bat first. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips stitched 86 runs for the third wicket. Phillips was dismissed by Siraj for 54(33), while Arshdeep claimed the wicket of Conway for 59(49). The proceedings also started after a bit of rain delay. The series opener was washed out due to rain, but India won the second match, by an emphatic margin to take unassailable lead in the three-match series. Catch the highlights of the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand (IND vs NZ) in Napier.