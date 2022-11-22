India vs New Zealand Highlights 3rd T20: Match tied in Napier, IND win series 1-0
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Highlights: The 3rd T20I in Napier ended in a tie as rain interrupted the proceedings. With this, India win the series 1-0. Catch the highlights of the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand (IND vs NZ) in Napier.
India vs New Zealand T20 Highlights: The third T20I between India and New Zealand end in a tie as rain interrupts proceedings in Napier. Chasing 161, India were in a tricky situation at 75/4 after 9 overs before rain stopped play. As per DLS, both the teams were at par score. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets in his quota, while giving away just 17 runs. After bundling out the Kiwis, the Men In Blue lost three early wickets inside the powerplay overs. Ishan Kishan fell for 10, while Tim Southee scalped two wickets in one over. He packed Rishabh Pant for 11, and then dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a first-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav then fell for 13 against Ish Sodhi, as Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda kept the scoreboard ticking. Earlier Arshdeep Singh and Siraj scalped four wickets each as New Zealand were bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs after opting to bat first. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips stitched 86 runs for the third wicket. Phillips was dismissed by Siraj for 54(33), while Arshdeep claimed the wicket of Conway for 59(49). The proceedings also started after a bit of rain delay. The series opener was washed out due to rain, but India won the second match, by an emphatic margin to take unassailable lead in the three-match series. Catch the highlights of the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand (IND vs NZ) in Napier.
Nov 22, 2022 03:57 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Match tied
Umpires inform the team that no play can resume from here onwards as the match ends in a tie. India win the series 1-0.
Nov 22, 2022 03:55 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Santner on the collapse.
“We probably we would have liked 180, with such a good platform.”
Meanwhile, the rain is back.
Nov 22, 2022 03:48 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rain has stopped
The good news here is that the rain has stopped. The umpires were seen taking a stroll, checking the playing conditions. Now we wait for an official word from them about the proceedings.
Nov 22, 2022 03:42 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: The wait extends
No significant improvement in weather and if it remains the same until the next 20 minutes from now, the game will be called off.
Nov 22, 2022 03:38 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: No problem for IND
Even if the match doesn't start, India have nothing to lose. They have a 1-0 lead in the series and it will remain as it is.
Nov 22, 2022 03:29 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: What happens if rain doesn't stop
As per our reporter Aditya Bhattacharya at Napier, chances of rain stopping anytime soon looks slim. In fact it has got heavier.
If the conditions remain as it is, the match will be a tie. Both the teams stand at par as per the DLS score.
Nov 22, 2022 03:26 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rain stops play
Six runs come off the ninth over bowled by Ish Sodhi as India reach 75/4 in 9 overs. They need another 86 runs to win from 66 balls as umpires signalled for covers.
Nov 22, 2022 03:20 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Deepak Hooda survives caught-behind and stumping
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack and Deepak Hooda gets a lucky, as Devon Conway fails to hold on to an outside edge, and also a stumping in the same ball.
Five runs come off the over as IND reach 69/4 after 8 overs. Meanwhile, it's drizzling at the moment, but the play continues.
Nov 22, 2022 03:14 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav departs
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack and the move pays straightaway. He dismisses Suryakumar Yadav, who is caught by Glenn Phillips for 13.
Deepak Hooda joins his captain in the middle as India reach 64/4 after 7 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 03:09 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: End of powerplay
Suryakumar Yadav joins the party and hits a good length ball by Lockie Ferguson for a six over the cover fence. He concedes eight runs off the over as IND reach 58/3 after six overs.
Nov 22, 2022 03:05 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Pandya hits Southee for 4 and 6
Hardik Pandya takes charge and welcomes Tim Southee with a four. A length ball and Pandya hits his hard down the ground, which goes past the bowler for a four.
Southee changes his length, bangs it short, Pandya pulls it over square leg for a six.
11 runs come off the over as IND move to 50/3 after 5 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 03:00 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Plenty of half chances for NZ
Plenty of half chances for New Zealand as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav get going. 16 runs come off the over bowled by Milne as India move to 39/3 after 4 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 02:55 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Excellent over by Southee
A brilliant over by Tim Southee. He starts with a couple of four, one was a misfield by Ish Sodhi. However, Sodhi recovers well and takes a sharp catch in the following delivery to pack Pant for 11(5).
Southee then packs Shreyas Iyer for a first-ball duck as India go three down with 23 on the board from 3 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 02:48 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Ishan Kishan departs
Ishan Kishan hits the bowler for a four in the following deliver. Almost a similar shot, and hits it towards the mid-wicket region, enough to get a boundary. He is then caught by Mark Chapman, right next to square leg fence as he departs for 10(11).
Suryakumar Yadav joins the action. IND: 13/1 (2 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 02:44 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Ishan Kishan gets hit on arms
Ishan Kishan attempts a pull against Milne but doesn't get any connection. The ball hits his arm and he looks in some pain as physio attends the batter. IND: 9/0 (1.3 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 02:42 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Beautiful cover drive by Pant
A beautiful cover drive by Rishabh Pant off Adam Milne's ball. Tim Southee makes a brilliant effort and saves a run for his team as the batters runs three.
Lots of checking but no concrete evidence, if it's a four or not, but umpire decides to stick with three. IND: 9/0 (1.1 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 02:36 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Ishan Kishan hits a SIX
Southee bangs it short, wide of the off stump and Ishan Kishan pounces on it. He connects it well and sends the ball over the third wicket fence for a six. IND: 6/0 (1 over)
Nov 22, 2022 02:33 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: The chase begins
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan walk in to lead the run chase. Tim Southee will start the attack for New Zealand.
Nov 22, 2022 02:22 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ all-out for 160
Harshal Patel comes to bowl the final over and cleans up Tim Southee in the fourth ball for 6. New Zealand are bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 02:18 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ have lost the plot
New Zealand are losing the plot as they lose wickets in quick succession. Arshdeep Singh packs Daryl Mitchell for 10. He then sends Ish Sodhi back for a golden duck with a clinical yorker.
The next delivery is a run-out as Adam Milne departs for 0. NZ: 151/9 (18.5 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 02:12 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Siraj picks his fourth wicket
Siraj adds another wicket to his tally as he picks his fourth scalp. He dismisses Mitchell Santner for 1 as New Zealand reach 149/6 after 18 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 02:09 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Wickets fall in quick succession
New Zealand lose another wicket in quick succession. This time it's Conway, who is dismissed for 59 by Arshdeep Singh. 12 runs come off the over.
Meanwhile Siraj continues his fine show and packs Jimmy Neesham for 0 in the first ball of his third over. He bowls an offcutter, which takes a thick edge and balloons up in the air. Rishabh Pant calls for it and takes it with minimum problems. NZ: 147/5 (17.1 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 02:00 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Siraj provides with crucial breakthrough
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack and bowls an exceptional over, which also gets India the wicket of Glenn Phillips.
The pacer bangs it short, which takes the edge of Phillips' bat before it is caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who runs in from the fine leg region and completes a sharp catch.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter in as New Zealand move to 135/3 in 16 overs
Nov 22, 2022 01:53 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Glenn Phillips hits half-century
Glenn Phillips hits half-century off 31 balls, as nine runs come off the over bowled by Harshal Patel. New Zealand reach 129/2 in 15 overs
Nov 22, 2022 01:49 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Phillips sends the ball out of the park
Glenn Phillips hits the ball out of the park. He slams a length ball by Bhuvneshwar on the roof at the mid-wicket region and goes on to finish the boundary with another four.
15 runs come off the over as Bhuvneshwar finishes his quota. He concedes 35 runs and fails to pick a single wicket. NZ: 120/2 (14 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 01:46 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Conway hits half-century
Devon Conway hits half-century off 39 balls, New Zealand (108/2) in 13.1 overs vs India in Napier
Nov 22, 2022 01:42 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Expensive over by Chahal
Right after completing his over, Mohammed Siraj produces an excellent fielding effort at backward point. Phillips slams the ball towards the region off Chahal's bowling and it felt that it was racing for a four, however, the fielder covers a good ground and puts in a dive to stop the boundary.
Later in the over, Phillips drives it hard towards covers and there's no stopping this one as it races for a four. He then finishes the over with a six as 16 runs come off it. NZ: 105/2 (13 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 01:37 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Edge but boundary
Siraj come to bowl his second over and gets an outside edge in the first ball off Glenn Phillips, but unfortunately it races towards the fence.
The bowler, however, concedes just three singles after that as NZ move to 89/2 after 12 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 01:32 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Conway, Phillips keep scoreboard ticking
Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway are keeping the scoreboard ticking after a bit of dry spell in the previous few overs. Eight runs come off the 11th over bowled by Harshall as New Zealand move to 82/2.
Nov 22, 2022 01:28 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ reach 74/2 at the halfway stage
Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips combine to hit Chahal for a boundary each as New Zealand reach 74/2 at the halfway stage.
Nov 22, 2022 01:25 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Harshal Patel joins the attack
Harshal Patel comes into the attack and he too manage to keep things tight. Just a couple of singles from the first four deliveries, but misses his line in the final ball, which is nudged behind the wicketkeeper for a four by Glenn Phillips. NZ: 61-2 (9 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 01:18 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Spin from both ends
Spin introduced from both ends as Yuzvendra Chahal joins the attack. He concedes two runs in the first three balls, before he misses his length and bowls a juicy fulltoss. It is smashed for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region by Conway.
Six runs come off the over as NZ reach 55/2 after 8 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 01:14 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Good start by Hooda
Deepak Hooda starts with a clinical over. He concedes just three runs as New Zealand reach 49/2 after 7 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 01:10 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Siraj strikes
The bowling change works for Hardik Pandya as he introduces Mohammed Siraj to bowl the final over in the powerplay. He provides India with a breakthrough at the right moment as Devon Conway and Mark Chapman were shifting the momentum towards them.
Chapman gets a leading edge and it is collected by Arshdeep at mid-on. He departs for 12.
NZ: 46/2 (6 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 01:06 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Bhuvneshwar receives similar treatment
Another good over for New Zealand as Chapman and Conway combine to hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six. 14 runs come off it as NZ reach 44/1 after 5 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 01:00 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Expensive over by Arshdeep
Expensive over by Arshdeep as Mark Chapman welcomes with a boundary, before Devon Conway joins the party. He hammers the pacer for two fours and a six as 19 runs come off the over. NZ: 30/1 (4 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 12:55 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Leading edge but lands safely
A hint of movement in the air for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Conway tries to flick him towards midwicket. He gets a leading edge in the process, but the ball lands safely as the batters sneak a double.
India keep things tight as just two runs come off the over. NZ: 11/1 (3 overs)
Nov 22, 2022 12:51 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Arshdeep Singh strikes
Arshdeep Singh packs Finn Allen early as the batter is trapped LBW for 3.
Five runs come off the over as NZ reach 9/1 after 2 overs.
Nov 22, 2022 12:46 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Decent start for India
Allen looked to show intent in the vey first ball but sent the delivery from Bhuvneshwar to mid-off, just short of Hardik. 4 runs came off the over.
New Zealand 4/0 in 1 over
Nov 22, 2022 12:40 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Players are on the field
Finally, we are all set for the match. Players have made their way into the field. New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway make their way to the middle
Nov 22, 2022 12:32 PM IST
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Covers are off, match set to…
Rain has stopped. Covers are off. And we are….WAIT. The players have been sent back in. Commentators on air say, it's something precautionary.
Nov 22, 2022 12:28 PM IST
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Live Score: “All of us want to bat like him”
“I still badly wanted to be at the non-striker's end (when Suryakumar is batting), he makes batting look so easy. All of us want to bat like him. He is so calm every time, I think everything is going according to plan for him. Off the field, in the last few years I played with him, he is very professional with his hydration and sleeping pattern and diet. We, youngsters, can learn a lot from him and how he is batting and his energy and work ethic always hundred percent” - Ishan Kishan
Nov 22, 2022 12:22 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live: Covers back on
It's once again drizzling in Napier and hence covers are back on. Star of the match has been delayed.
Nov 22, 2022 12:15 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Here's the playing XI for the two teams…
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson
Nov 22, 2022 12:10 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Only one change for India. Still NO Samson, Umran
“We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can't think too much about the conditions - One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar”
Nov 22, 2022 12:06 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Tim Southee after toss
“We will bat. Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We can't really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions. Our bowling the other night wasn't the best, but credit to Sky. Mark Chapman comes in straightaway. You look back at places where we can improve as a team.”
Nov 22, 2022 12:02 PM IST
India vs New Zealand T20 Live: TOSS TIME
New Zealand captain Tim Southee wins toss, opts to bat against India
Nov 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Pitch report by Anjum Chopra and Ajay Jadeja
“The pitch has been under covers for the last couple of hours. It looks like a belter, it's hard and not a lot of moisture. Side boundaries are really small. There is an even covering of grass, so the bounce could be spongy and that'll help the spinners to grip. The captain winning the toss will want to chase.”
Nov 22, 2022 11:57 AM IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Toss in 10 minutes
Toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST
Nov 22, 2022 11:49 AM IST
IND vs NZ Live: Great news for fans!
Huge cheer from the crowd as the sun is out in Napier. Covers are off.
Nov 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: ‘Nothing to worry'
"The toss may have been delayed but there’s nothing to worry. The pitch is covered but thankfully, the outfield isn’t that bad. Moreover, the weather is getting better by the minute. We should have a full game. The players are playing foot-volley and the outfield seems to be holding up just fine" - reports Aditya.
Nov 22, 2022 11:34 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: TOSS DELAYED
Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield in Napier.
Nov 22, 2022 11:25 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score: GREAT NEWS!
“The drizzle has stopped and the sky is clearing too. Good signs just ahead of the match. The toss timing shouldn’t be impacted,” says HT's Aditya Bhattacharya, who is in Napier.
Nov 22, 2022 11:24 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live: Expecting any changes?
It is unlikely Hardik Pandya would make any changes for the third match. But may be India could rest both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, who were both in the T20 World Cup team, and bring in Umran Malik and Sanju Samson.
What do you reckon?
Nov 22, 2022 11:15 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Who replaces Kane Williamson?
Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in Williamson's absence. Meanwhile, the team has called in Mark Chapman for the final tie. “He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order," Stead said of Chapman.
Nov 22, 2022 11:08 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live: Big blow for New Zealand ahead of the 3rd T20I
Captain Kane Williamson will not be part of the match to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment.
“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule. The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland,” Coach Gary Stead said.
Nov 22, 2022 11:02 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Updates: How has the series been so far?
1st T20I: Washed out due to rain in Wellington.
2nd T20I: India won by 65 runs at the Bay Oval after Suryakumar Yadav's breathtaking 51-ball 111*.
Nov 22, 2022 10:54 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: What's the weather scene presently in Napier?
It was a rather decent morning in Napier before it started raining heavily. But as reported by Hindustan Times' Aditya Bhattacharya, who is at the stadium now, it's still drizzling. Although, weather report shows no rain during match hours.
Nov 22, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third and final match of the three-match series between between India and New Zealand in Napier. Stay tuned for more updates!