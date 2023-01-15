India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI highlights: Virat Kohli's 46th ODI ton, Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer gives IND record win over SL
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli put up a batting masterclass as he compiled an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls. His and Shubman Gill's centuries took India to a score of 390/5. The match has since ended up becoming a bit of a farce as Sri Lanka meekly collapsed. Mohammed Siraj has taken four wickets and is chasing a five wicket haul.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 08:13 PM
IND vs SL Live score: That is it for the series
It is all simmering nicely for India in the early part of this World Cup year. Shubman Gill is showing that he is a consistent option as Rohit Sharma's opening partner, Virat Kohli seems to have got back to scoring centuries for fun the way he used to before 2020, KL Rahul showed his value in the middle order. Then we come to the bowling, where Mohammed Siraj is proving to be a lethal weapon in the powerplay and it will be quite interesting to see the Indian pace attack whenever Jasprit Bumrah returns. Kuldeep Yadav has shown yet again just how good an option he is. Sri Lanka may have wimpered away in this match but they did put up a good fight in the previous two, particularly in the second. However, we will surely get to see India tested more comprehensively in their upcoming series against New Zealand, the No.1 ranked ODI team in the world. We will see you then! Ciao!
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 08:12 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Rohit Sharma talks!
“It was a great series for us. Lots of positives. We bowled well, got wickets when we needed and the batters throughout the series piling on the runs was good to watch. Good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips. He is a rare talent, the way he has come up over the last few years is good to see. He has come from strength to strength and that's really good for Indian cricket. We tried all sort of things (to get his fifer) but it didn't happen unfortunately. But the four wickets are all his and fifers will come. He has a few tricks up his sleeves which he is working on and it's there to see. We'll get to the drawing board quickly (for the next series) and see how the pitch is, then decide how the combinations will be.”
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 08:06 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Virat Kohli is the player of the match and the player of the series
Two centuries in a three-match series is a player of the series if there was any. Sensational stuff from the all-time great today, pretty much batted Sri Lanka out of the competition. "(On receiving awards) It is the by-product of the intent I have. Mindset is to help the team, and put the team in strong position. I have played for the right reasons and that has helped. Ever since I came back from the break, I am feeling good and I don't have desperation to get to a milestone. I want to continue doing that and am content. Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just be organic. Shami has always been there for us with the new ball. But the way Siraj has come in and done with the new ball has been fantastic. He picks wickets in the powerplay, which was an issue in the past. It is a great sign for us heading into the World Cup."
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 08:03 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Presentation time!
With this match comes to an end Sri Lanka's tour as well. Not a very memorable one, especially the way it has handed. There will be series awards given away now, including the player of the series.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:52 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: A dark day for Sri Lanka
It was Ireland back in 2008 who were defeated by a record margin and that was well before they became a Test-playing nation. The third on this list, formerly the second before tonight, were Afghanistan, who were beaten by Australia by 275 runs in Perth in March 2015. Now Sri Lanka have climbed above both these teams in this list. It is not like this is an utterly inexperienced team, it is pretty much the same side that won the 2022 Asia Cup, albeit in the T20 format.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:49 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Mohammed Siraj talks!
"I was trying hard to pick up a five-for but you get only what is written in your destiny, however hard you try. My rhythm has been good for a long time. The outswinger has been working well and I try to slip in the wobble-seam delivery in. The captain tried hard that I should get a five-for."
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:42 PM
IND vs SL Live score: India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
A new world record for biggest margin of victory in ODI cricket in terms of runs. Sri Lanka are 73/9 and Ashen Bandara won't come out and so they are 73 all out. Kuldeep gets the last wicket, Kumara going for an almighty mow over the offside, ends up getting a bottom edge to the stumps. This is quite a rare sight in a bilateral match between two full-member nations. At no point in this game did Sri Lanka look like they could get anything.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:38 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: LBW decision overturned! No fifer for Siraj!
Huge appeal for LBW off the last over, umpire raises his finger and Rajitha takes the review straightaway. Full on middle and leg from Siraj, it becomes almost a toe-crusher for Rajitha. Replays shows that there was an inside edge so no five-wicket haul today for Siraj.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:34 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Siraj's last over coming up
Kuldeep has bowled the 20th over and Lahiru Kumara managed to hit a four in that. Siraj now comes back for his 10th over, his figures currently 4/24.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:29 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: No fifer yet for Siraj
An eventful 19th over with Siraj looking to get into Rajitha's mind a bit. There was an appeal for caught behind with the ball taking the inside edge of Rajitha and Rahul making a fantastic effort to take the catch one-handed despite being wrong-footed. However, replays showed that the ball had taken the ground before nestling in Rahul's left hand.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:23 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: India having fun now, Shreyas Iyer comes in…
… and the first delivery turns so much it leaves wicketkeeper Rahul and first slip Kohli looking at each other and sniggering. Penny for Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara's thoughts, these are professional cricketers being toyed around in this manner. But Sri Lanka have brought this on themselves. They have hardly shown any kind of steel to stop the Indian juggernaut today.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:17 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Shami lets the rest of the over go!
Well this is quite rare. Siraj has a chance to get a fifer and there is a chance that Ashen Bandara won't come out to bat. And so, Mohammed Shami just ambles in and bowls two nothing deliveries to finish his over and let Siraj steam in from the other end. This has become a bit of a farce but have to admire the spirit within this team. The previous highest win margin by runs in ODIs was 290, which New Zealand managed against Ireland in Juky 2008. Sri Lanka need 336 to win.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:13 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: OUT! Another one bites the dust
Wellalage gives Suryakumar Yadav some catching practice at point. Full an outside off from Shami, Wellalage tries a square drive but the ball lobs to point.
Dunith Wellalage c Suryakumar b Mohammed Shami 3 (13), SRi Lanka 51/8 in 15.4 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:07 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: GONE! That is it for Shanaka!
Kuldeep cleans up Dasun Shanaka, India really can break the record for the highest win margin by runs now. That has to be the delivery of the series. Pitches at length, Shanaka comes forward to defend it but the ball turns sharply inside, goes right in between the tiny gap between bat and pads and takes the stumps. Unplayable delivery. Shanaka b Kuldeep Yadav 11 (26), Sri Lanka 50/7 in 15 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:53 PM
IND vs SL Live score: OUT! Siraj manufactures a run out!
Well how about that, Karunaratne with more than one eggs on his face. Something was said between Siraj and Karunaratne and it seems the latter decided that he will just hold his pose after defending the next ball back to the bowler. What does Siraj do? Well, he just picks it up and throws it right at the stumps. Karunaratne was staring at Siraj all the time, without noticing that he was standing with his straight bat facing the bowler, outside the crease. Replays show that there was no part of Karunaratne's foot inside the line and he has to go. What can one say about that.
Chamika Karunaratne run out (Mohammed Siraj) 1 (6), Sri Lanka 39/6 in 11.4 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:51 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Some spice between Siraj and the Sri Lanka batters
Some words being exchanged from time to time between the Chamika Karnunaratn and the India pacer. There has been absolutely no competition thus far and so, it will be interesting if Shanaka can stand strong once again and he gets someone to stick around with him.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:33 PM
IND vs SL Live score: GONE! Siraj has three!
Pitched up outswinger does the trick again for Siraj, albeit in a different manner. Fernando seems to be feeling the pressure of not having been able to score freely for the past few deliveries, throws his hands at it and chops on.
Nuwanidu Fernando b Mohammed Siraj 19 (27), Sri Lanka 35/4 in 7.3 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:27 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: ANOTHER WICKET DOWN!
A short delivery by Shami, wide. Asalanka taps it to Axar for an easy catch at backward point! OUT!
Asalanka c Axar b Shami 1 (4)
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:20 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: No run, SL 22/2 (5), Target 391
A length delivery by Shami, outside off. Fernando leaves it and it misses the wicket!
SL: 22/2 (5)
Target: 391
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:14 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: OUT! Siraj gets another!
Pitcues the last delivery of the third up, outswinger. Mendis is lured in for the expansive drive and he nicks it behing to the wicketkeeper. Siraj, once again, doing the business in the first powerplay.
Kusal Mendis c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 4 (7), Sri Lanka 22/2 in 4 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:12 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka 17/1 in 3 overs
10 runs off Shami's over. Kusal Mendis hit a four off the third ball there. Sri Lanka need a lot more of those.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:03 PM
IND vs SL Live score: OUT! Siraj produces the breakthrough!
Great catch there by Shubman Gill at slips and it is Siraj once again who takes the first wicket for India. Avishka Fernando c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4), India 7/1 in 1.5 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:57 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Concussion sub for Sri Lanka
Dunith Wellalage will bat as a concussion substitute for Jeffrey Vandersay. Let's hope that the two players involved that horrific clash get better soon.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:56 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: The players are back
Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando come out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami has the ball in his hands.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:56 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Kohli's records
Kohli has surpassed Tendulkar for most ODI centuries at home and Jayawardene to become the fifth highest ODI run scorer of all time. His 166 not out is also the highest-ever score in any format at this ground.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:40 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Shubman Gill talks
Felt very good. Always good when you convert a start to a big one. We were not really looking at any target, just tried to see how the wicket plays. The odd ball was keeping low but apart from that, it is a very nice wicket. When you are batting with someone like Rohit Bhai or Virat Bhai, you don't have to do much. We were just talking about whom to target and when to target. We didn't score much in the first few overs, so then we discussed on scoring faster. He (Kohli) is amazing, I remember watching him as a kid and it feels great to share the crease with him today.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:27 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Kohli ends it with a four, India 390/5 in 50 overs
Full and wide from Kumara and Kohli sends it past the diving deep backward point. Kohli ends with an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. This has been an exhibition of batting from the former India captain and then some. It all started with a strong opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and then came Kohli. He first saw Gill score his second ODI century at the other end before unleashing himself.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:26 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: SIX!
Kumara pitches it short, Kohli steps back and pulls it in front of square, his eighth six of the innings.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:23 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: SIX! Almost a sensational fielding effort from Fernando
But Kohli gets past his 150 in just 106 balls. Kohli goes over midwicket, Fernando jumps, catches the ball mid-air and then throws it back in but replays show that he had touched the ground just before that. Kohli is on 155 off 106 balls.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:20 PM
IND vs SL Live score: OUT! And SKY goes
There wasn't too much time for him to make an impact anyhow and he leaves trying to go big. Caught at sweeper cover. Suryakumar Yadav c Fernando b Rajitha 4 (4), India 370/5 in 48.4 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:18 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: DROPPED! Kumara drops a dolly
Suryakumar goes for one of those expansive reverse sweeps he does, it goes straight to Kumara at third man but he can't catch it the first time, tries to get a hand on the falling ball the second time and fails.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:15 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: GONE! Rahul falls
He cuts it straight to deep cover but there are more cheers than anything else because this means that Suryakumar Yadav will walk out to bat. There are just 13 balls left in this innings though. Rahul c sub (D Wellalage) b Kumara 7 (6), India 364/4 in 47.5 overs/
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:11 PM
IND vs SL Live score: India 357/3 in 47 overs
The last five overs have produced 70 runs at a rate of 14.00. Most of this has been scored by Kohli who is looking utterly unstoppable now. Sri Lankans seem to have lost it as well, missing their lines and lengths constantly.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:09 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: FOUR! Rahul get in the party
Straight and full from Rajitha, Rahul creams it through covers for four. India have reached 354/3 in 46.4 overs.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:08 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: SIX AGAIN!
The next delivery was called wide and then Kohli sends it into the stands again! He has now reached 140 in 98 balls. Rajitha not helping himself by missing the yorkers that he seems to be attempting.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:06 PM
IND vs SL Live score: SIX! Kohli in his own bubble
Rajitha bowls it into the slot, Kohli is not missing out on those. Not in this kind of form. He sends it over wide long-on.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:00 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: GONE! Shreyas Iyer succumbs
Iyer tries to go over extra cover and fails. Iyer c sub (Dhanjaya) b Kumara 38 (32), India 334/3 in 45.3 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:55 PM
IND vs SL Live score: FOUR! Kohli unstoppable
Length delivery outside off, Kohli gets into position early and sends it over extra cover to the boundary.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:54 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: BACK TO BACK SIXES FOR KOHLI!
Stop him if you can! The next ball is effortlessly put into the stands behind deep midwicket.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:52 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: SIX! Kohli on the rampage!
Full outside off from Chamika Karunaratne, Kohli gets under it and lofts a checked drive. This is extraordinary batting.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:49 PM
IND vs SL Live score: SIX! Is that a helicopter shot from Kohli?
How about that! Kohli charges down the ground and pumps Rajitha over long-on. There was so much bottom hand in that the bat did a full turn after he eventually connected, just as MS Dhoni used to in his prime.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:48 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: 46th ODI century for Kohli!
Third century in his last four matches. When it rains it pours. For over three years Kohli could hardly get close to a century and now, he can't stop scoring them. He is now three away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's century record. Judging by the way things are going at the moment, Kohli will replace Tendulkar at the top of that list before long.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:46 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: The players get back
Umpires ge the Sri Lankans back and they have brought on a couple of substitute fielders. Kohli has a chat with Shanaka and it seems we are ready to resume now
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:42 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Another stretcher called up
Vandersay seemed to be standing but he has gone down again and there is another stretcher coming out. Bandara has also been given a neck brace. Eventually Vandersay has also been stretchered off. Almost all the Indian players are off their seats and straining their necks to see what is going on. The match has gone into the background for a while, everyong is concerned about the health of the two players.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:39 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Sickening clash between Sri Lanka fielders
Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay both go chasing after a ball that is going towards the squre leg boundary off Kohli's bat. They both slide into each other, Bandara tries getting up but he also goes down when he sees that the ball has touched the boundary. Concerned faces on both sides as the two players stay down on the ground. Even the Indian physios seem to be giving a hand here. Eventually, a stretcher has been brought out and Ashen Bandara, who has been a dynamite on the field, is having to be carried away.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:25 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: SIX! Kohli just about clears the ropes!
A rather lucky escape for the Indian captain but he has been getting quite a few of those of late. Kohli looking to hit Lahiru Kumara over the bowler's head but long-on comes into play. However, the fielder comes too far inside and has to dive with his arms strethed over his head, gets nowhere close to the ball and it goes over the boundary.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:15 PM
IND vs SL Live score: SIX! Iyer goes aerial!
Hasaranga tosses it up outside off and Iyer is on to it like a rash. Slog sweep over deep midwicket and that is his first six of the innings.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:12 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: FOUR! Iyer gets away with one
Third ball of the 37th over bowled by Chamika Karunaratne. Iyer goes for the pull but it doesn't bounce enough and he has to do a rather botched readjustment. The ball pops up in the air past the wicketkeeper to the boundary.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:00 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: BOWLED! Gill departs!
OUT! A fine innings has come to an end as Shubman Gill departs. Rajitha has cleaned up the in-form batter after the drinks break. Shubman Gill b Rajitha 116 (97). Shreyas Iyer is the next man in for India. IND 228-2 after 34 overs.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:46 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: 18 runs off the 32nd over!
Jeffrey Vandersay has been taken apart in that over. Gill with three fours and Kohli with one. India are rampaging here, partnership is in 125 off 100 balls.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:41 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Century for Gill!
A single does the job for him as well. He takes off his helmet and takes a bow before raising his bat. That is the second ODI century of Shubman Gill's career and he is showing exactly why India preferred him in that slot despite Ishan Kishan scoring a double century against Bangladesh.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:41 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: 65th ODI half century for Virat Kohli!
A single does the job for Kohli but for once he is not really the focus. Gill at the other end is on 99.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:39 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Gill on 99 now
Just a single after Gill reaches 98 off the second ball of the 31st.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:35 PM
IND vs SL Live score: SIX AND FOUR! Gill gets to 94!
A lucky four off the fifth ball of the 29th for Gill and then a glorious inside out shot over covers for six. He is now within one shot of his second ODI century.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:25 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: India 162/1 in 26.1 overs
It seems Virat Kohli needs some work to be done on his helmet and so there is small break in play. Partnership between these two is now 67 off 66.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:14 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Sri Lanka lose a review
Big appeal for LBW against Gill from Hasaranga off the fourth ball of the 24th over. Gill gets down on a knee but is early to the sweep. Umpire shook his head but Sri Lanka go for the review. Gill seemed to be telling Kohli that he had got a glove on and replays show that he was right. India 153/1 in 24 overs.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:08 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: FOUR! 50 partnership!
A nice slow half volley that Dasun Shanaka sends in, screaming to be hit and Gill obliges with a cover drive. The 50-run partnership between him and Kohli has come in just 44 balls.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:58 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: SIX! Gill's first maximum of the match
Jeffrey Vandersay goes a bit too full and Gill brings out the slog sweep. It goes over the vacant midwicket area and crosses the boundary. India 136/1 in 21 overs.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:51 PM
IND vs SL Live score: 50 for Shubman Gill!
A single off the last ball of the 19th over does the job. It has come in just 52 balls. Gill has hit eight fours in his innings thus far.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:45 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: India 111/1 in 17 overs
Kohli hit consecutive fours in the 17th over and he is now on 15 off 7. Gill is on 46 off as many.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:37 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: FOUR! Kohli off the mark in style
He puts in a front foot defence for the first ball he faces and then whips out the cover drive to get off the mark with a boundary. That also brings up India's 100.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:33 PM
IND vs SL Live score: GONE! Rohit Sharma holes out!
The pull shot doesn't work for the Indian captain this time and he seems quite disappointed with himself.
Rohit Sharma c Fernando b Karunaratne 42 (49), India 95/1 in 15.2 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:23 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: India 86/0 in 13 overs
What an opening partnership this has turned out to be. Both batters look good enough to score at least a half century.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:12 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: FOUR! India 75/0 in 10 overs
That over ends 6, 6, 4. Just sensational batting this from the Indian opening pair in the first powerplay.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:11 PM
IND vs SL Live score: BACK TO BACK SIXES! Rohit on the charge!
Sensational from the Indian captain and India are on the bike now. A pull short off the fourth ball and then he anticipates the batter to change his line. Rohit sends the next ball straight over the bowler's head for another.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 02:08 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: FOUR! India 59/0 in 9 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:56 PM
IND vs SL Live score: FOUR AGAIN! 23 runs off the 6th over
6, 1, 4, 4, 4, 4 is how that sixth over has gone. Wide length ball from Kumara, Gill goes down on one knee and caresses it through the covers. That shot is a work of art. India 42/0 after 6 overs.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:56 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Hat-trick of fours, India stepping up!
Now to the leg side. Kumara has been taken to the cleaners in this over. 6, 1, 4, 4, 4.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:55 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: BACK TO BACK FOURS NOW!
Gill then plays a cover drive off the front foot off the next ball. The sixth over has gone 6, 1, 4, 4.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:53 PM
IND vs SL Live score: FOUR!
That is lovely from Gill. The batters run a rather risky single after that six and then, Gill just jabs at a shortish delivery on the backfoot to send it to the offside boundary.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:52 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: SIX! Rohit with the first maximum of the day!
Kumara goes a touch too full and Rohit plays the pick up shot to send it over midwicket for a six. Great timing to a delivery that wasn't too bad.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:47 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: India 11/0 after four overs
India playing a game of wait and watch. No big intent to go big thus far from Rohit or Gill.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:44 PM
IND vs SL Live score: FOUR! First boundary comes in the fourth over
Kumara gives Gill some width and the batter cuts it away to the boundary. First boundary of the match for India, 10/0 in 3.2 overs
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:36 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Maiden over to start with
Kasun Rajitha bowled the first one with Rohit Sharma taking guard and Shubman Gill at the other end. There was a loud appeal for LBW off the last ball which the umpire turned down.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:28 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: The pitch
Equal boundaries on all sides. No grass on the pitch at all, looking like a very good surface. Kumar Sangakkara had said that he would have chosen to bowl first and so, clearly Rohit Sharma looking to give his team a challenge by batting first.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:20 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: Dasun Shanaka's thoughts
Environment here feels very similar to Sri Lanka. We have been good at the start but batsmen haven't been able to capitalize after that, that's something we have to improve on. Two changes - Ashen Bandara is in for DDS, and Jeffrey Vandersay in for Dunith Wellalage.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:20 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: What Rohit Sharma said
We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, try to make the most of it. Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never have the perfect game. Hardik and Umran are rested, Washington and Suryakumar are in.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:11 PM
IND vs SL Live score: Sri Lanka XI
Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:10 PM
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score: India XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:03 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: TOSS ALERT!
India win toss, choose to bat. Suryakumar Yadav plays!
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:24 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka full squad
Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:21 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:12 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Why Sundar can be included in XI?
Axar Patel isn't available for the New Zealand series due to personal reasons. This gives team an opportunity to get Washington Sundar some game time ahead of the series.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:00 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Who can replace Shami if he is rested?
If Shami is rested, Arshdeep Singh could come into the XI as a replacement. The seamer has not been used in the previous two ODIs and will be hoping to make a strong return, especially after the dreadful outing in T20Is with no-balls troubling him at both end of the innings.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:45 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Shami's workload in focus
The BCCI in a review meeting earlier this month stated that focus will be given on workload management, keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind.
So with India playing six ODIs in a space of two weeks - 3 vs Sri Lanka, 3 vs New Zealand, Mohammed Shami can be benched as a precautionary step by the management.
Shami is currently the amongst the most experienced seamers, who are available at the moment. With Bumrah yet to recover from his back problem, Shami is expected to spearhead the Indian seam attack in the following series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, thus his workload needs a good amount of monitoring.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:36 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Will Chahal return?
Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of the XI due to an injury and it is still unclear if the spinner has regained 100 percent match fitness.
If Chahal returns to the XI, Kuldeep Yadav may have to make way despite producing an impressive performance in the second ODI in Kolkata.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:24 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Series recap
India won the first ODI by 91 runs, which also saw Virat Kohli smash his 45th ODI ton. Batting first India had piled a gigantic 373/7 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka managed 306/8 in response with their skipper Dasun Shanaka hitting an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls.
India won the second ODI by four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, who came into the XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, and produced yet another brilliant show. The spinner scalped three wickets as Sri Lanka could only last 39.4 overs batting first. India chased down the paltry 216-run target with 6.4 overs to spare.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:13 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which will be played at Thiruvananthapuram. The match starts at 1:30 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match.