India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI highlights: Virat Kohli's 46th ODI ton, Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer gives IND record win over SL

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli put up a batting masterclass as he compiled an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls. His and Shubman Gill's centuries took India to a score of 390/5. The match has since ended up becoming a bit of a farce as Sri Lanka meekly collapsed. Mohammed Siraj has taken four wickets and is chasing a five wicket haul.