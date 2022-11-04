Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ look to cement semi-final spot, IRE eye another giant-killing

Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand may be level on points with Australia and England but their net run rate of +2.233 is so far ahead than either sides that a win today would be enough for them to seal passage to the semi-finals. However, Ireland have been a major headache for the giants before in this year's tournament. They stunned England and before that, ensured that the West Indies won't make it to the Super 12. They will now be looking to do something similar in their last match of the tournament.