Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face Williamson-led NZ in blockbuster semi-final

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: Pakistan face New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture, at the SCG in Sydney on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side topped Group 1 to qualify for the semi-finals, bagging three wins and a defeat. They defeated Australia in their tournament opener by 89 runs and their only defeat was against England, where they crashed to a 20-run loss. Meanwhile, Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals in dramatic circumstances. Having begun their campaign with back-to-back defeats, Pakistan needed India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches in the final set of Super 12 fixtures in Group 2 on Sunday, and also needed to beat Bangladesh. In a stunning outcome, Temba Bavuma's side lost to Netherlands, crashing to a 13-run defeat and getting knocked out. The result meant that Pakistan's clash against Bangladesh was a virtual quarter-final, which they won by five wickets.