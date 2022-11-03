Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK's fate to be decided, SA looking to confirm semis spot
- Live Score Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Follow live score and updates of PAK vs SA from the Sydney Cricket Ground here.
Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Pakistan are fifth in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase of the competition, with two points from their opening three matches. They trail group leaders India by four points and it means that they must beat South Africa and Bangladesh to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. Even wins in these two matches won't guarantee them a spot in the final four but a loss will make it impossible for them to make it. South Africa, on the other hand, could become the first team to mathematically confirm a spot for themselves in the semi-finals.
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 12:04 PM
T20 World Cup live: How close are Pakistan to the brink?
The short answer to that question is: Very. The long answer is: Pakistan first of all have to actually depend on a win against South Africa. Therein lies a huge issue for them because their opening pair has not clicked in this tournament and South Africa's fast bowlers have been breathing fire. Apart from that, the South African batters, except captain Temba Bavuma, are all in great form. Then, they have to beat Bangladesh by preferably a strong margin. Apart from this, they have to hope that India don't beat Zimbabwe in their last match of the tournament. What all this basically means is that Pakistan need a lot of luck to go their way this week.
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 11:59 AM
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Hello and welcome!
The stakes couldn't be higher. Pakistan must win to stay in contention, South Africa for confirming a spot for themselves in the semi-finals. Pakistan will need India to lose their last match against Zimbabwe while winning today's game and their last fixture of the Super 12 Bangladesh on Sunday, preferably by big margins, to reach the semi-finals. Those two defeats in the first two matches have taken their fate out of their hands.