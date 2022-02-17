'Liverpool, wondering if you guys have a spot': Legendary WI cricketer wants to join Salah, Mane as 'deadly striker'

It requires special talent to represent one's country in cricket. But playing both cricket and football at the highest level takes something extraordinary. There are a few players who have been able to achieve the feat, which is a testament to the comprehensive abilities that an athlete possesses.

One such player who has done the unimaginable is legendary Sir Viv Richards. Having represented his country in cricket and football World Cups, Richards on Wednesday raised his hand for a spot in the attacking options of Liverpool FC. Richards was part of a World Cup-winning side in cricket on two occasions (1975 and 1979), he also represented Antigua and Barbuda in the qualifiers for the 1974 World Cup in football.

Currently the mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators, Richards took to Twitter to share a picture of him playing football. "Hey there @LFC, wondering if you guys have a spot for another deadly striker alongside @MoSalah and Mane," he quipped.

Widely regarded as one of the most aggressive players, Richards revolutionized the sport with his batting and boasted Test and ODI averages of 50.23 and 47 respectively.

Quetta Gladiators are currently fifth in the PSL points table with just three wins from eight games. Their recent defeat was against Peshawar Zalmi, where Will Smeed fell just one short of a century before Gladiators failed to go past the finish line in their pursuit of 186.

Gladiators at one point required another 79 to win from 36 deliveries. But Smeed departed in the 18th over with the scoreboard reading 154 for six. They managed to score just 161 from the stipulated 20 overs. Gladiators will next play Multan Sultans on Friday.

Talking about Liverpool, the English club currently has a host of attacking options heading towards the business end of the season. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah found the net in their Champions League tie against Inter Milan, earning Liverpool a 2-0 win at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season, extending what is their longest ever winning run in Europe's elite club competition.