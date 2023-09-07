'Look, it's been 8 years...': Mitchell Starc sets eyes on return to IPL in 2024, explains reason

Over the past many years, Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc has remained a notable absentee from the Indian Premier League. The Australia star prioritised the longest format and emerged as one of the side's lethal bowlers in red and white ball, playing key role in the side's many triumphs including the 2015 World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup, and multiple Ashes series among others. However, it seems the Australia star is now ready to break his IPL hiatus, as he eyes a return to the league next year.

Mitchell Starc during an ODI series against India in March 2023(AP)

Starc sees the tournament as valuable preparation for the T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA in June.

If a franchise selects him, it would mark Starc's comeback to the IPL after his last appearance in 2015. He had previously featured in 27 matches across two seasons for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2018, he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders but had to withdraw due to injury. On different occasions, he had contemplated returning to the IPL but decided to prioritize spending time at home given Australia's demanding multi-format schedule.

However, the upcoming year presents a lighter workload for Australia, with only the T20 World Cup scheduled, falling between a tour of New Zealand in March and white-ball series against Afghanistan, Ireland, and England starting in late August.

"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in [next] year," Starc told the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast about his IPL ambitions. "Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

“So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in.”

Starc's return to the league could spice up the auction; with his exceptional pace and skill, the Australia pacer has the potential to become one of the most sought-after assets for franchises. His presence could lead to fierce bidding wars, given his proven track record in T20 cricket and the desire of teams to bolster their fast-bowling arsenals for the tournament.

Heading to India for ODI WC

Starc was also named in Australia's 15-member ODI World Cup squad, which was announced on Wednesday. Before the marquee tournament, Australia are also scheduled to feature in a three-match ODI series against India and Starc is expected to be part of the squad for the same.

