'Lost one of my mates': Lyon's emotional reply after Pietersen suggests he came to bat attempting to get hit on the head

The sight of a badly injured Nathan Lyon limping out to bat practically on one leg is one that will be remembered of the ages. Lyon, despite suffering a severe calf injury which put him on crutches was last man in for Australia in their second innings as they searched for a few quick runs to put England under more pressure. With nine wickets down for 264, Australia's lead was 355 before Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 15 runs, out of which the 100-Test veteran – unable to run – faced 13 balls and even hit a boundary.

Nathan Lyon has criticised Kevin Pietersen's suggestion.(Getty Images)

Lyon's bravery was lauded by the world over, except former England captain Kevin Pietersen, whose incinerating comments really riled up the internet. Pietersen suggested that Lyon came to bat attempting to get hit on the head, which could open the option of Australia using a concussion substitute. "Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner [Todd Murphy], based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen said, while commentating on Sky Sports.

Lyon, clearly taken aback by the remark, replied emotionally, calling the comments disrespectful in light of Phillip Hughes' death eight years ago. Hughes was hit on the head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match, following which he immediately collapsed on the ground. He failed to regain consciousness and succumbed two days later on November 27, 2014. Lyon, unshaken by the 'poor conversation', Lyon criticised the talks.

"Test cricket's been around a lot longer than I have and injuries are part of the game. I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head but I'm really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that's a really poor conversation being had, if I'm honest with you," he said.

Lyon's injury is likely to rule him out of the remainder of the Ashes tour, which he why he was ready to give it his all and decided he would bat no matter what. "I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting. That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do," he added.

"After doing this for 13 years and not missing a day of school, if you can put it like that, it's going to be challenging. It's going to be different. It's a different challenge. But we always look forward to different challenges and trying to find a way to get better."

