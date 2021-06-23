'Lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Kohli’: VVS Laxman lauds Virat’s ‘fantastic captaincy’

After two washed-out days, one incomplete and one almost-complete day, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand came to life on Day 5 when the Indian bowlers, in particular the pacers, wreaked havoc. Starting the day at 101/2, the Kiwis were bundled out for 249, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul.

This is something that even former India batsman VVS Laxman recognised and applauded, as he gave credit to skipper Kohli for making timely changes in the attack. While speaking to Star Sports during the lunch-break show, 46-year-old Laxman said Ross Taylor's wicket was a result of fantastic captaincy.

"A lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Virat Kohli. Ross Taylor has the tendency to play in the air when he plays the drives and Shubman Gill was stationed there, just parallel to the crease, silly mid-off position and that's the reason why he caught that blinder. Fantastic captaincy, a fantastic display of fast bowling," remarked Laxman.

He added: "It took a while to take the wicket of Ross Taylor but right from the word go the intensity of the Indian fast bowlers, what we were expecting from Indian fast bowlers, that was to be seen. Fantastic display of fast bowling, control aggression and a lot of discipline and also hats off to Virat Kohli," VVS Laxman told Star Sports.

The first breakthrough of the day, after a first tough hour, came off Shami's bowling when Taylor, on 11, was caught brilliantly by Shubman Gill at short cover. One usually brings two but on this occasion, it brought three as Ishant Sharma soon removed Henry Nicholls for 7 before Shami castled Black Caps' wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling on 1.

Eventually, despite skipper Williamson's toiling knock of 49 (177 balls), the Kiwis ended their first innings with a 32-run lead. At the end of the day's play, India were 64/2, leading by 32 runs with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten.