Home / Cricket / 'Love the way he goes about it': Michael Hussey names 'real player' for India's future
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
cricket

'Love the way he goes about it': Michael Hussey names 'real player' for India's future

Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST

It's been 10 days since India achieved what many didn’t expect them to – beat Australia on their soil for a second straight Test series win Down Under – but the euphoria of the incredible achievement refuses to die down anytime soon. And rightfully so. Who would have given them a chance? They were rolled over for their lowest Test total and their captain was back home. They lost a total of seven players to injuries and yet were able to come back and win two of the last three Tests.

Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit. Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey was one of the many who did not give India much of a chance, but admits to have been left mighty impressed with what he saw transpire in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"I was certainly not writing India off at the stage, but I thought it was going to be difficult to come back from that, plus their captain (Virat Kohli) was going home. And of course, Mohammad Shami was injured as well. I thought that was going to be a massive loss, but I was really buoyed by Ajinkya Rahane’s comment at the toss at the MCG Test," Hussey told Khaleej Times in an interview.

"He had a very positive attitude. He kept the guys nice and positive. He gave new players the opportunity and I think he got them to focus on the positive things. I think that really worked."

Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten as a captain in Tests but it couldn’t have been possible without the contribution from the youngsters. Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, claimed a five-wicket-haul and while batsmen Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant sizzled. With India chasing 407 to win, Pant scored 97 in the Sydney Test to give India a chance and ensured he set the platform for at least a draw, while in Brisbane he emerged the hero of India’s chase of 328 with an unbeaten 89.

Gill on the other hand, registered scores of 45, 35*, 31, 50, 7 and 91, and while Hussey likes what sees of both Gill and Pant, he called one of them a ‘real player for the future of India’. Gill even had nice things to say about India’s rock Cheteshwar Pujara, who stood tall against a fire-breathing Australian pace attack.

"You have got to give credit to (Cheteshwar) Pujara, he showed a lot of courage in Brisbane. It was an important innings. He was wearing the Australian bowlers down. The other guys, Shubman Gill and Pant played around him. They were able to be more aggressive against the tiring attack," he said.

"There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill’s innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future for India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen."

Related Stories

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
READ FULL STORY
File photo of Indian batsman Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Gambhir suggests not to put ‘too much pressure’ on Gill after Australia heroics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gambhir backed Gill to open the batting for India against England but also stated that the expectations from Gill after a dream debut in Australia can’t be too high.
READ FULL STORY
(HT Archive)
cricket

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
What Dravid did was ensure that every youngster with skill and commitment got a fair shot. People who have worked with the teams, or been a part of the teams, say that under his supervision, both skills and perseverance are given equal importance.
READ FULL STORY
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar

By Rutvick Mehta, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:47 AM IST
It’s where India’s fielding coach R Sridhar swung into action, getting under the helmet himself in training sessions to prepare the designated fielders for the final stage of the out-of-the box tactic.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
cricket

'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India vs England: "The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our 'best ball' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers,” Thorpe told reporters in a virtual press conference.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
cricket

‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final

PTI, Admedabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Baroda rode on skipper Kedar Devdhar's fighting 64 and bowlers' impressive show to beat Punjab by 25 runs and enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
READ FULL STORY
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly doing well, shifted to private room: Hospital

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:17 PM IST
"Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal, and Dr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli trains in his hotel room in Chennai(Screengrab)
cricket

Kohli posts video of training in hotel room, says 'work can be put in anywhere'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:40 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Chennai, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen cycling in his hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
South Africa's skipper Quinton de Kock, third from left, with teammates leaves the field on end of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Soft dismissals cost us the Test match, says South Africa skipper de Kock

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Spinners Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah bamboozled the South African batsmen to help Pakistan win the series opener by seven wickets inside four days.
READ FULL STORY
