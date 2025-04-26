'Lowest of lows, if you rest on your laurels...': Ambati Rayudu gives CSK reality check, asks franchise to 'stay humble'

The IPL 2025 season continues to go from bad to worse for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led side stumbled to yet another defeat as CSK lost the encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the loss, former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu termed the season the "lowest of lows" as he advised the franchise to take the learnings and prepare a better team for the next season. Ambati Rayudu advised the Chennai Super Kings to “stay humble”(PTI)

Against SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK failed to bat out the full quota of 20 overs as the side were bundled out for 154. The visitors chased the total down inside 19 overs with five wickets in hand. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni once again disappointed with the bat.

Earlier this season, regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. MS Dhoni was then named as the captain for the remainder of the season. However, the talisman has failed to get the side back on the winning path.

“I know it's the lowest of lows, but it's also a great learning for CSK. If you rest on your laurels and don't keep an eye on the future, this is what can happen,” Rayudu said on JioStar.

“From here on, they'll be very, very vigilant about evolving with the game. Even MS Dhoni has acknowledged that the game has moved on, and I'm sure he's already thinking about building a team for next year,” he added.

‘Stay humble’

Ambati Rayudu believes that a season will like this will help CSK to stay grounded. He also advised the team to stay humble and take the learnings to emerge a better team.

This is the first time in history that CSK will fail to make it to the playoffs for two seasons in a row.

“We've seen some shining lights in the batting line-up, particularly Brevis and Mhatre - those are real positives," said Rayudu.

“Sometimes, it takes a season like this to ground a team and remind them that the game is always bigger than us. You have to stick to the basics and stay humble,” he added.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table with 4 points from 9 matches. The team will take on Punjab Kings next at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.