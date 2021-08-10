Lowest team total, fifth series defeat in a row: Australia’s new low in T20Is

Australia’s downfall in the shortest format hit a new low on Monday in the final match of the five-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing a 123-run target, the Aussies were bowled out for 62, registering their lowest-ever team total in the shortest format of the game. They lost the 5-match series 1-4.

Shakib al Hasan (4 for 9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (3 for 12) ran through the Australian batting line-up, bundling out the visitors in 13.4 overs. Only two out of 11 batters managed to score in double digits. Captain Matthew Wade scored run-a-ball 22 while Ben McDermott played a knock of 17 runs.

Bangladesh vs Australia full scorecard 5th T20I

Prior to this contest, Australia’s lowest team total in T20Is came against England back in 2005. Let’s have a look at their 5 lowest scores in the shortest format:

This was Australia’s fifth straight series loss in T20Is. Before getting beaten by Bangladesh, they have been defeated by West Indies (1-4), New Zealand (3-2), India (2-1) and England (2-1).

So far, the Aussies have lost 11 T20Is in 2021 which is the joint-fourth most by a team in a year. Sri Lanka had lost 13 games in 2016, Pakistan and Netherlands lost 12 in 2010 and 2019 respectively, while Australia is tied with Bangladesh (2018).

Australia, however, were missing some of their major stars in their last two T20I series in Bangladesh and West Indies. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell were not part of the Australian set up that lost to West Indies and Bangladesh.

