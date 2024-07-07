Pallekele [Sri Lanka], : The Lanka Premier League 2024 has had an electrifying opening week, with consistently high-scoring games leading to several thrilling finishes that have delighted capacity evening crowds. LPL 2024: Kusal Perera's fastest ton, Shadab Khan's hat-trick highlight opening week

There have been numerous scintillating performances from some of the brightest stars of the game, including the fastest century ever in the history of the LPL from Dambulla Sixers' Kusal Perera and a hat-trick from Colombo Strikers' Shadab Khan. Kusal's blistering 50-ball ton was also the first century of this LPL season, coming in the fourth game against Jaffna Kings in Pallekele, Kandy on July 3.

Later that evening at the same venue, Galle Marvels captain Niroshan Dickwella smashed the third-fastest fifty ever in the LPL, reaching the landmark in a mere 17 balls against Colombo Strikers. Opening the innings, Dickwella cracked six fours and three sixes, hitting a boundary every second ball he faced.

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of LPL 2024, said, "The opening week of LPL 2024 has been another resounding success, showcasing thrilling action from some exceptionally talented cricketers. Our star players have delivered such unforgettable performances, captivating our fans worldwide. We're sure that the excitement will continue to unfold for the rest of the season."

Records would continue to tumble that night, as Dickwella's teammate Isuru Udana became the first batter in the history of the LPL to register a half-century while batting at No. 8. Udana struck a vital 52 off 34 as his side Galle Marvels went on to win a close game against Colombo Strikers by 7 runs.

Pakistan leg-spin all-rounder Shadab led the bowlers' charge with a hat-trick against Kandy Falcons in the third game of the season in Pallekele.

In the 15th over of the Falcons innings, Shadab first removed captain Wanindu Hasaranga, and then dismissed Agha Salman and Pawan Rathnayake for golden ducks to finish with 4/22 in his four overs. There was another four-wicket haul in the same innings, as Shadab's teammate Dunith Wellalage claimed 4/20, involving twin strikes each in two overs.

After Pallekele, the LPL caravan moved to Dambulla for the first time. And in the opening match there, New Zealand's Tim Seifert produced a century, striking an unbeaten 104 off 63 for Galle Marvels against Jaffna Kings. The second match in Dambulla was a nailbiter, as Kandy Falcons' Angelo Mathews came within one stroke of hunting down a target of 200 before Colombo Strikers prevailed by just two runs. There have already been two last-ball finishes as well.

Samantha Dodewala, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League said, "The seamless organization of the Lanka Premier League has been a testament to the commitment and hard work of all stakeholders. The electrifying matches so far have set a high standard for the tournament yet again. We look forward to building on this momentum and delivering an outstanding season."

As the tournament enters its second week, the excellent pitches that have produced such exciting cricket so far promise more pulsating action, with a mid-innings drone show lined up during the finals set to add greater delights for the fans.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.