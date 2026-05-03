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LSG break silence on whether Rishabh Pant is being ‘bogged down’ by INR 27 crore price tag

Rishabh Pant has scored just 189 runs in eight matches for LSG in the IPL 2026 season so far. 

Updated on: May 03, 2026 06:47 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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When Rishabh Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, it was expected that the left-handed batter would set the stage on fire. Everyone is aware of the talent he possesses, hence it was no surprise to see the wicketkeeper-batter fetching INR 27 crore in the mega auction to become the costliest player in the history of the tournament. However, the association between LSG and Pant has not yielded results so far, with the franchise in danger of missing the playoffs in the IPL 2026 season as well.

Rishabh Pant has scored just 189 runs in eight matches for LSG(ANI Pic Service)

To make matters worse, Pant's form with the bat hasn't been great. Last year, he managed to surpass the 200-run mark only because of his century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and this year, the runs have once again been hard to come by, with the batter managing just 189 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 149.

His only match-winning knock came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he hit an unbeaten 68 to take his team over the line at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Amid the barren run, Pant received support from LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun, who said that the skipper is not getting bogged down by the price tag and it's just a matter of one innings before he comes good.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant’s ‘too many minds’ remark ignites LSG dressing-room tension; blamed for ‘throwing management under bus’

Pant's underwhelming season with the bat has coincided with the team's poor performance on the field. The wicketkeeper-batter has become a subject of discussion even more due to the lacklustre show by Nicholas Pooran, who is yet to even surpass the 100-run mark in eight matches for the franchise this season.

The only bright spots for LSG in IPL 2026 have been the pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav. However, the underperforming batters have led to the downfall of the franchise and the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / LSG break silence on whether Rishabh Pant is being ‘bogged down’ by INR 27 crore price tag
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