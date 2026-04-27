Rishabh Pant’s ‘too many minds’ remark ignites LSG dressing-room tension; blamed for ‘throwing management under bus’

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock blamed Rishabh Pant for “throwing the management under the bus” after the Lucknow Super Giants captain said there were too many decision-makers in the dressing room. The remark came after LSG slumped to the bottom of the table following a fifth consecutive defeat this season, and a sixth overall. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, right, shakes hands with Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant after their win in super over during the IPL match (AP)

A pulsating clash at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday saw Mohammed Shami smash a last-ball six to level the scores against Kolkata Knight Riders and force a Super Over. But the game was decided in just four balls, with Sunil Narine picking up two wickets in three deliveries before Rinku Singh sealed the win with a boundary off the first ball.

After the loss, Pant reflected on his decision to give Digvesh Rathi a key over earlier in the innings, where Rinku Singh hit four sixes in a row. The LSG skipper admitted he was receiving too much input from the dugout, which made decision-making difficult.

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“See, there are always times in cricket where you can change things a little, but sometimes bowlers have to bowl those tough overs,” he told the broadcaster. “And there will be times when I have to use them in the middle overs because I was looking for a wicket. I just didn’t get one. That was the thought process behind it. And too many minds don’t make it easy on the ground.”

The LSG management currently comprises head coach Justin Langer, Director of Cricket Tom Moody, strategic advisor Kane Williamson, assistant coach Lance Klusener and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock said Pant’s comments did not reflect well on the captain, suggesting he had indirectly criticised the team management.

“It’s not really good that it’s coming from the captain because he is basically saying there are too many people giving him information. He is kind of throwing the management group under the bus,” Pollock said.

“Maybe we don’t know how it works—that’s the problem. You don’t know who has the final call, who sits with him, or how those discussions take place,” he added.

LSG now have a week to regroup and reassess a season that has slipped away, even though they remain mathematically in contention. They next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4.