‘I’ll charge 100 rupees’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s demand leaves young fans shellshocked

He may be a beast on the field, stamping his authority well beyond his years, but off it, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains a 15-year-old in his own bubble of innocence. A glimpse of that was seen in a clip shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media on Monday. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after reaching his century (REUTERS)

In the clip, two children approached Sooryavanshi as the Rajasthan Royals players waited at the airport to travel to Chandigarh for their next IPL 2026 game against the Punjab Kings, scheduled for April 28.

One of the kids asked Sooryavanshi to pose for a picture with him. The RR batter did not turn him down, but said that he does not pose for free. “Brother, I take money. I’m telling you honestly right now, brother. I’ll take ₹100,” Sooryavanshi is heard saying in the video as the two fans were left shell-shocked.

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The other fan soon returned with INR 200 and offered to have Sooryavanshi pose with both the kids. But the youngster finally broke character to tell them he was only doing a prank and quickly pointed towards the camera. He eventually posed for a few photographs with the two kids.