LSG IPL 2022 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know
- LSG IPL Schedule 2022: Lucknow Super Giants, which will be captained by KL Rahul will begin their tournament against Gujarat Titans on March 28. Here is all you need to know about LSG's complete fixtures list, match timings, venues, and dates for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT will be led by new skipper KL Rahul, who would look to go up 1-0 early in the tournament against his mater Hardik Pandya, the captain of GT.
LSG are a part of Group A and will take on their fellow group members Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals twice. They will also play their Group B counterparts Gujarat Titans twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.
Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:
Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 3, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 4, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 5, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 9, April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 10, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST