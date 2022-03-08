LSG IPL 2022 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT will be led by new skipper KL Rahul, who would look to go up 1-0 early in the tournament against his mater Hardik Pandya, the captain of GT.

LSG are a part of Group A and will take on their fellow group members Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals twice. They will also play their Group B counterparts Gujarat Titans twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST