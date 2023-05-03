LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Match called off due to rain; Lucknow, Chennai share a point each
- LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Ayush Badoni's incredible innings had taken LSG to a score of 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain brought an end to the proceedings.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants were brought to their knees by Chennai Super Kings' spinners before Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied things for the hosts. Badoni eventually managed to shift gears and incredibly scored a 31-ball half century on a pitch where others struggled to get into double digits. Badoni and Pooran put up a stand of 59 off 48 balls with Badoni hitting 38 off 26 balls in the partnership. Rain then put a stop to play with just four balls remaining in the LSG innings and that is where things eventually came to an end. LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when the players exited the field.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:59 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: Match called off!
That's it, go home, nothing to see here folks. The rain has done a number on us all and this game has been called off. LSG and CSK share a point each.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:47 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Rain pouring now
It is pretty havy downpour now and the mood in the middle is that this may not just the last we saw of this innings, but of this match itself. Cut off time for a five-over dash is 7.28pm.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:28 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: DLS scores
Well it is pretty certain that we are going to lose overs. So these are the targets depending on how many overs we will have:
127 in 19 overs
117 in 17 overs
106 in 15 overs
89 in 12 overs
76 in 10 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:16 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Update from the middle
It's still raining and the covers are on, no word on when or if the match will restart. So well, effectively this is a non-update. Unlike what Mr. Harry Styles says, it is the same as it was.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:02 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: And now the covers are back on
Woah, woah, hold on to your raincoats folks, here come the drizzle again and the covers on the pitch again. Jhonty Rhodes is among the groundsmen pulling those covers onto the middle so he has found a way to keep himself busy. One of the groundsmen came and took the weight away from him and he seemed quite unhappy about that. So he found another strap to pull on the cover.
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:00 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: Covers are off!
The umpires are out in the middle for an inspection and the LSG coaches are having a conversation with them.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:51 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Getting closer to losing overs
It is still pouring in Lucknow and so it looks like this match is not starting any time soon. We had lost 15 minutes at the start of the match already so it is quite likely that the chase will be a shortened innings now.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:46 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Badoni's miracle.
Just to put things in perspective, the only batter apart from Ayush Badoni to have a strike rate of over 100 was Marcus Stoinis today and he scored just six in four balls. Badoni scored 59 off 33 at a strike rate of 178.79 with 2 fours and four sixes. Rest of LSG batters have scored 60 off 83 at a strike rate of 72.28 with four fours and no sixes.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:37 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: The way things stand...
Rain is now coming down pretty hard at the Ekana Stadium. As things stand, if LSG don't bat again, CSK's target will be 127 in 19 overs. However, there is still 40 minutes left before we start losing overs so, still some time to go for considering those things. LSG are 125/7 in 19.2 overs, Ayush Badoni is at the crease with 59 runs in 33 balls.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:19 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: And the covers come out
Krishnappa Gowtham fell to Pathirana off the second ball of the 20th so Badoni is still not on strike in the last over. As soon as that wicket falls, the ground staff come rushing in dragging the covers behind them. It has been drizzling for quite some time now and the umpires have decided that enough is enough. The DJ sees the chance and lets rip 'Tip tip barsa paani' in the stadium.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:16 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX! INCREDIBLE BADONI!
Last ball of the 19th over, Chahar sends it in full outside off, Badoni hits it to the longer extra cover boundary and manages to clear it as well! LSG 125/6 in 19 overs, Badoni 59 in 33 balls.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:14 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: SIX! 50 for Badoni!
This boy is a superstar. 51 in 31 balls in a match where all the other batters have struggled to get anything.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:12 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: GONE! Pooran falls
He fails to clear cover, not great timing either and it is couched by Moeen.
Pooran c Ali b Pathirana 20 (31), LSG 103/6 in 17.4 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:07 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Extraordinary fielding from CSK
The first ball of the 18th bowled by Pathirana is short and wide, Badoni cuts it and Devon Conway puts in a stunning dive at point to stop it from going to the boundary. Then Ravindra Jadeja runs across the boundary and puts in a last minute dive off the third ball to stop that one.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:04 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: LSG 98/5 in 17 overs
Badoni is on 34 off 24, Pooran on 19 off 29. Partnership between these two is now on 54 off 44 and 36 runs have been scored in the last three overs.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:04 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: FOUR!
What a hand Badoni is playing here. Full and wide from Theekshana, Badoni gets a big slash and even Ravindra Jadeja is not able to stop at that the boundary.
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:01 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX! Badoni gets another!
First ball of the 17th bowled by Theekshana, he smashes that over deep midwicket. Sudden impetus for LSG towards the end of the innings, they are 89/5 in 16.1 overs.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:53 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: SIX! Badoni ends LSG's drought
Second ball of the 15th by Theekshana is full outside off, Badoni brings out the slog sweep and a boundary at last for LSG.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:51 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: LSG 62/5 in 14 overs
It has been 37 deliveries since LSG managed to find a boundary and in that period, the runs have come only in singles, not even twos. Pooran is on 14 off 21, Badoni on 9 off 14.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:46 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: LSG 57/5 in 13 overs
Moeen Ali has bowled out and he has fantastic stats of 2/13. Jadeja has 1/11 in three overs. Matheesha Pathirana comes in to bowl his slingers in the 14th over.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:33 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: OUT! Fantastic catch from Moeen
Full around off from Moeen, Karan comes forward to smash it back towards the bowler. Moeen sticks up his hands and ball settles in them. Excellent reflex catch and LSG are in all sorts even if we consider the fact that the conditions are not suitable for batting freely.
Karan Sharma c & b Ali 9 (16), LSG 44/5 in 9.4 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:29 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: LSG 42/4 in 9 overs
Karan Sharma on 8 off 13 balls, Nicholas Pooran on 4 off eight. Pooran will have to play a very different innings here and try and last 20 overs for LSG to get anywhere in this match.
-
LSG vs CSK Live score: OUT! JADEJA WITH THE BALL OF THE TOURNAMENT!
Fifth ball of the sixth over, Jadeja flights it gets it to pitch full outside leg and it fizzes right across Stoinis to hit the off stump. Stoinis cannot believe what has happened, he is asking if there is something wrong, if something else hit the stumps because how in the world can the ball spin all the way across there. But Jadeja knows how the ball did that, he made that ball do that and eventually, Stoinis has to leave. Just a ridiculous delivery and Stoinis made to look like he doesn't know anything about batting.
Stoinis b Jadeja 6 (4), LSG LSG 34/4 in 6.5 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:18 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: FOUR! Hat-trick ball goes to the boundary!
LSG 31/3 in 6 overs. Quite an eventful end to the powerplay here. Stoinis steps across to the off side and sweeps this full delivery to the boundary.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:16 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: OUT! Two in two for Theekshana!
Oh, Theekshana is on a hat-trick as he gets captain Krunal Pandya out for a golden duck. Krunal takes a poke one that was somewhat full on off, gets the edge and Rahane takes a low catch at slip.
Krunal Pandya c Rahane b Theekshana 0 (1), LSG 27/3 in 5.5 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:13 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: GONE! Theekshana gets one
And that is the end of Manan Vohra. There was a bg appeal for LBW that was turned down previous ball but there is no need to look at the umpire here. Vohra moves across as Theekshana stays on the stumps, the ball rushes at the batter and takes the leg stump.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:10 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: LSG 25/1 in 5 overs
Manan Vohra went past 3000 T20 runs with a four off the fourth ball of that over bowled by Deepak Chahar. Maheesh Theekshana is bowling the last over of the powerplay which has thus far yielded just 25 runs for LSG. But then again, this might be a good return considering the kind of pitches that are being dished out here.
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:03 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: OUT! Moeen gets Mayers!
That is the second time Moeen has dismissed Mayers this season. Full ball outside off from him, Mayers tries to go big down the ground, can't clear long-off and Gaikwad makes no mistake with that.
Mayers c Gaikwad b Ali 14 (17), LSG 18/1 in 3.4 overs
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:59 PM
LSG vs CSK Live score: FOUR! 2nd boundary for Mayers
Mayers crashes the fourth ball of the third with a straightish cover drive. It is in the air but well out of reach of the diving mid-off fielder.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:51 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: FOUR! LSG 5/0 in 1 over
A very good first over from Chahar, spoilt by Mayers off the last ball. It was short and angling across, Mayers cuts it for four.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:39 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Dhoni felicitated
Rajeev Shukla, the UPCA Director, has presented Dhoni with a trophy after the toss. Wonder if all this will be done for him again if he returns next year and if that is so, then by extension, how many of these trophies are the UPCA going to make for him.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:37 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Krunal Pandya talks
“I would've liked to bat. I don't know how the wicket will play, despite it being our home ground. KL is a big loss but it creates opportunity for other players. The morale is high. We want to play a good time. Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma come in.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:35 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: What else MSD said
"The wicket was under cover for a long time, and it looks a bit tacky. We have to see every condition. When you are playing a day game, things change. Deepak Chahar is playing and he comes in place of Akash Singh."
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:33 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Dhoni making his future plans clear?
Danny Morrison tells him something about the "farewell tour" at the stadium that is looking resplendent in yellow, at which Dhoni ssays "it is you who decided that it is my farewell". Morrison proceeds to announce to the crowd that Dhoni will return next year as well. The mystery continues.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:29 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Krunal Pandya to captain LSG
He had led on the field when KL Rahul hobbled off in the last match and it seems he will be leading LSG for the remainder of the season as well. Pandya is out there with MS Dhoni for the toss.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:27 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Naveen-ul-Haq talks
"Great experience for me coming from Afghanistan and being a fast bowler. Playing franchise cricket and helped me come here and do well for the team. Always helps when you come to a stadium and don't feel like a stranger. You know what red soil does, and what black soil does. Black soil gives you more help with the cutters, red soil gives you more bounce. (What LSG need to do better) Hopefully, if we are chasing we can score the runs today..."
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:17 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: The covers are off!
And the toss will be at 3.30pm and the match begins at 3.45pm. The sun is out and so it looks like there will be no more changes for now.
Wed, 03 May 2023 03:08 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: The Pitch
“Only 61 meters on one side, the other side is 75 meters. Downtown is 78 meters. The pitch is very patchy, there is quite a lot of green grass on it compared to what we've seen in the past. But is very dry underneath. Some plate cracking there. Don't expect this wicket to play with much bounce in it. Won't be a lot of bounce. Will still favour the spin,” say Aaron Finch and Danny Morrison
Wed, 03 May 2023 02:56 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: TOSS DELAYED!
Rain drops are falling now and so the toss is delayed. Hopefully this is not the beginning of a long sequence of inspections and further delays.
Wed, 03 May 2023 02:51 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Rains in Lucknow!
There have been some intermittent rain in Lucknow, as recently as 2.30 there were showers around the area where the stadium is situated. The covers are on, it's all dry at the moment and there is no update as to whether toss has been delayed or no.
Wed, 03 May 2023 02:42 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Fleming on Conway
"He doesn't always look that good on the eye and other times he looks exquisite. He is just a player who gets the job done. He's found a good method. Spin, there was a little bit of a question mark. There always is when an overseas player comes to the subcontinent for the first time. But I think he's got a game that actually plays very well against spin. He has a good strike rate and he can access the boundary and over the boundary. So we are really happy with Devon's contributions."
Wed, 03 May 2023 02:07 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Devon Conway
Among those with a minimum of 500 runs in the IPL, Devon Conway has the best average (51.23). He has struck 666 runs in 16 matches, with eight half-centuries. Five of those fifties have come in his last six appearances.
Wed, 03 May 2023 01:56 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: What LSG had to say about Rahul
“KL Rahul has been ruled out of our game against @chennaiipl today following his injury in the game against RCB. The franchise is offering him the best possible care and support at this time, to ensure he recovers as quickly as possible. We will provide further updates in due course on when he can return to the field.”
Wed, 03 May 2023 01:38 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq…
... and Virat Kohli of course, but he is not playing today is he. Naveen-ul-Haq gave LSG hope as they completely botched up a chase of 127 and in that process, he became the centre of Kohli's efforts to show Gambhir who is boss. Clearly the RCB captain did not like the fact that Gambhir had shushed the Bengaluru crowd in the reverse fixture earlier this season and so at Lucknow, Kohli was gesturing the home fans that he would not ask them to shut up since he loves them so much. No one would want to rub Kohli the wrong way when he is that kind of mood and it seems Naveen did exactly that. This led to Naveen facing off with Kohli after the match and then Gambhir himself facing off with Kohli, thus giving everyone a bit of a blast from the past. For the uninitiated, these two had brought their faces aggressively close to each other in the 2015 IPL when Gambhir was captain of KKR.
Wed, 03 May 2023 01:27 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Yellow seas
Wherever CSK have played this season, it was all yellow. MS Dhoni himself has acknowledged that fans around the country seem to be giving him a farewell, although Stephen Fleming later said that the CSK captain has never indicated that he is retiring after this season. Regardless, we are definitely going to see a lot of yellow shirts, especially considering Lucknow has had previous few chances of actually seeing Dhoni play in the flesh.
Wed, 03 May 2023 12:58 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat are out of the IPL
Well PTI has reported that the LSG captain and fast bowler are out of the tournament, which means that Krunal Pandya will be captaining them this season. "KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Wed, 03 May 2023 12:33 PM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: QDK's return on the cards
KL Rahul's injury means that he will most probably not play today. This means that Quinton de Kock, who lost his place to Kyle Mayers, finally gets into the team.
Wed, 03 May 2023 12:15 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers has taken on spinners with confidence, striking at 175 against them this season, which is the second highest for batters who have at least 75 runs. But Moeen Ali has dismissed him twice in three meetings in T20s.
Wed, 03 May 2023 11:48 AM
IPL 2023 Live score: Ben Stokes' fitness
Ben Stokes recently posted a photo of himself training in the heat and humidity of Chennai on Instagram. He has played just two matches this season, scoring seven and eight runs and bowling one over, in which he conceded 18 runs. So far, it is safe to say that his stay with the four-time champions has been yielded less than satisfactory results to say the least from his end at least.
Wed, 03 May 2023 11:24 AM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live: CSK full squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Wed, 03 May 2023 11:18 AM
IPL 2023 Live score: LSG full squad
Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Wed, 03 May 2023 11:04 AM
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Hello and welcome!
The last time LSG took the field, Gautam Gambhir became the biggest piece of news despite having retired from the game a long time ago while Naveen-ul-Haq came a close second, all for the wrong reasons. In fact, the game was as bad a defeat for LSG in a season where they have faced a few of those despite where they sit in the table. They failed to chase down 127, their captain KL Rahul hobbled off and came in to bat at No.11 after his team ran out of options. Then Naveen and Gambhir were slapped with hefty fines, alongwith Virat Kohli, for giving the day a feel of a heated football match, which just isn't cricket as well all know. It is unlikely that such things will happen against CSK and the venerable MS Dhoni, who themselves come into the match after consecutive losses. Both teams are desperate for a win here.