LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Live Score: Winner to ensure playoff qualification in Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans clash

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs GT Match Today: It's a clash of the Super Giants and Titans, it's a clash of the table toppers. Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have had a dream start to their journey in the Indian Premier League and are currently battling for the top spot in the points table. Captain Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have been in stellar form for GT while LSG has been driven by skipper Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Avesh Khan. These superstars will be in action again when LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 match gets underway at the MCA stadium in Pune.

Follow LSG vs GT live score, IPL 2022 here