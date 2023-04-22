LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win by 7 runs as Lucknow lose 4 wickets in final over in 136 chase
LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (135/6) beat Lucknow Super Giants (128/7) by 7 runs in Lucknow
IPL 2023 LSG vs GT Highlights: Just when you thought nothing could beat Rinku Singh's final over heroics, Gujarat Titans (GT) was involved in yet another last over thriller, the only difference being is them ending up on the winning side this time around. With 12 required in the final six deliveries, discarded India pacer Mohit Sharma bowled an excellent over as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost four wickets and managed just four runs in it. The clinical show by Mohit saw Lucknow reach 128/7 in 20 overs and fell seven run short of the 136-run target. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda were the batters dismissed. The first two were caught in the deep, while the final two returned to pavilion after failing to complete the much-needed double. If we look at the chase, LSG's opening pair of Rahul and Kyle Mayers gave them a solid start. The duo added 55 runs for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan cleaned up Mayers for 24(19). Krunal Pandya then joined the chase and added 51 runs with the LSG skipper for the second wicket before getting out for run a ball 23. Nicholas Pooran was then removed shortly for 1(7). Earlier, LSG bowlers put up a phenomenal show as Gujarat could only manage 135/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Shubman Gill fell for 0, following which Wriddhiman Saha along with skipper Hardik Pandya added 68 runs for the second wicket, before the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 47(37). Hardik scored 66(50) before getting out to Stoinis in the final over. If we look at LSG bowlers, Krunal scalped two wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his full quota. Stoinis also scalped two, both of which came in the final over, and gave 20 runs in his 3 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra picked one wicket each. Catch the Highlights of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans:
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:14 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What a finish!
Mohit Sharma comes to bowl and starts off with a yorker, which is struck hard by KL Rahul, who immediately sets off for a double. Ayush Badoni runs towards the danger end and puts in an excellent dive to complete his ground, while Mohit removes the bails.
The pacer then bowls a slower delivery and it gets him the wicket of KL Rahul, who is caught by Jayant Yadav at backward square leg. He falls for 68(61).
Mohit Sharma then dismisses Marcus Stoinis in the next delivery. The all-rounder is caught by David Miller at long-on for a first-ball duck.
Deepak Hooda arrives in the middle and he tries to steal a double, but it results in Ayush Badoni's wicket, who is run-out at the non-striker's end.
The next delivery also results in a wicket as Deepak Hooda is run-out for 2(2).
Four runs and four wickets come in the final over as LSG manage 128/7 in response to Gujarat Titans' 135/6. The Titans win the match by seven runs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:03 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG need 12 in final over
Mohammed Shami bowls an excellent penultimate over as just five singles come off it. Lucknow now require 12 runs in the final six balls. LSG: 124/3 (19 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:56 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Excellent stuff by GT bowlers
Mohit Sharma comes to bowl the 18th over and does a decent job. The pacer concedes six singles in his over as LSG move to 119/3 in 18 overs. LSG need 17 runs in 12 balls.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:50 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Pooran falls for 1
Noor Ahmad strikes and this time he gets the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who is caught by Hardik Pandya for 1(7)
Ayush Badoni joins the run chase and opens his account with three. LSG: 113/3 (17 overs) | need 23 runs in 18 balls
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:45 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Good over by Jayant
Jayant Yadav bowls an exceptional over as just three runs come off it. LSG: 109/2 (16 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:39 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Stumped
Noor Ahmad breaks the Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul stand as Wriddhiman Saha executes a fine stumping. Krunal steps down the track and the bowler changes his length to beat the batter. Wriddhiman Saha does the rest as Krunal departs for 23(23). LSG: 106/2 (14.3 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:34 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul dropped on 54
KL Rahul is now dropped by Vijay Shankar at long-off, which then results in a double. He is dropped on 54.
Seven runs come in Jayant Yadav's over as LSG reach 105/1 in 14 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:30 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul slams 50
Rahul Tewatia replaces Rashid Khan as KL Rahul hits down the long-on for a single to complete his 50. He takes 38 balls to reach the milestone.
Krunal then hits the spinner for a maximum over the long-on fence as eight runs come off his over. LSG: 98/1 (13 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:25 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Excellent over by Noor Ahmad
Excellent over by Noor Ahmad as just three runs come off it. LSG: 90/1 (12 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:24 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid completes his quota
Rashid Khan concedes seven runs in his final over, which includes an outside edge boundary by KL Rahul. LSG reach 87/1 in 11 overs. Rashid Khan: 4-0-33-1
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:19 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal vs Hardik
Hardik Pandya comes into attack and he does a decent job until the fifth ball as three singles come in it. The final delivery is dropped back of a length and Krunal Pandya opens his arms and whacks it for a boundary towards the third man region. LSG: 80-1 (10 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:14 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya dropped on 6
Rashid Khan comes to bowl his third over and Krunal Pandya sweeps him for a four towards the square leg region. He then plays a dot, before attempting a similar shot in the third ball, which goes in the air and finds Abhinav Manohar in the same region. However, the fielder makes a mess out of the simple opportunity as the batter completes a double. He is dropped on 6.
Eight runs come off the over as LSG reach 73/1 in 9 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:12 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow continue the attack
Noor Ahmad comes into the attack and KL Rahul welcomes him with a four. The spinner then concedes six more runs in his over as LSG reach 65-1 in 8 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:05 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan strikes
Rashid Khan strikes as Lucknow lose Kyle Mayers for 24(19) in 136 chase. Slight turn as Mayers goes for a slog hit but makes no connection and the ball knocks the top of off-stump.
Krunal Pandya joins KL Rahul in the middle but he is in danger straightaway. A huge LBW appeal and his brother Hardik takes the review. TV replay confirms that the ball was marginally pitched outside leg. Sigh of relief for Krunal.
Just two singles and a wicket come off Rashid Khan's over as LSG reach 55/1 in 7 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:56 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Mohit Sharma comes to bowl the final powerplay over and he does a decent job. Seven runs come in his over as LSG reach 53/0 after 6 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:50 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow score briskly
The runs are now coming for LSG as Jayant Yadav concedes 10 runs in his second over, which include a boundary by Kyle Mayers.
Rashid Khan is then introduced in the attack and KL Rahul welcomes with a couple of boundaries before passing the strike to his partner in the third ball. Mayers then whacks the Afghan spinner for a six. Steps down and plays it over long-off for a maxiumum. LSG: 46/0 (5 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:42 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Three 4s in a row
Jayant Yadav, who was introduced as an Impact Substitute in place of Shubman Gill, comes to bowl the second over. He starts off with a six-run over, which includes a boundary by Kyle Mayers.
Shami comes to bowl his second over and he concedes a couple of singles in the first three balls. KL Rahul then hits the pacer for three boundaries in a row. LSG race to 20/0 after 3 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:34 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Maiden over
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers arrive to start the 136-run chase.
Mohammed Shami leads the attack for Gujarat and he starts with a maiden over.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:14 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans post 135/6
Marcus Stoinis comes to bowl the final over and he is welcomed with a 88m six by Hardik Pandya. He tries something similar in the next ball but his shot finds KL Rahul at long-on. He falls for 66(50).
Rahul Tewatia and David Miller then take three singles before Stoinis removes Miller in the final delivery. Miller falls for 6(12).
Two wickets and nine runs come in the over as GT post 135/6 (20 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:10 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Good bowling
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls an excellent penultimate over as just five runs come off it. GT: 126/4 (19 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:03 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya hits 50
Hardik Pandya finally gets going and hits Ravi Bishnoi for a boundary before smashing two sixes in a row. In the process, Pandya also completes his 50 in 44 balls.
19 runs come off his over as GT reach 121/4 in 18 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:58 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat cross 100
Avesh Khan comes to bowl the 17th over and he concedes just five runs. Meanwhile, GT also reach 102/4 in 17 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:50 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Excellent recovery by Bishnoi
An excellent recovery by Ravi Bishnoi, who concedes just five runs in his third over. He had earlier conceded 25 runs in his first two overs. GT: 97/4 (16 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:46 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Maiden IPL wicket for Naveen
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a tight over as he concedes just three singles in the first five balls and then cleans up Vijay Shankar for 10(12) in the final delivery.
David Miller walks in to bat. GT: 92/4 (15 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:39 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat struggle
Marcus Stoinis bowls another tight over as just four singles come in it. GT: 89/3 (14 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:36 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG keep things under control
Avesh Khan returns to the attack and concedes seven runs in his over, which include a boundary by Vijay Shankar. GT: 85/3 (13 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:31 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Amit Mishra strikes
Amit Mishra picks his first wicket in his second over as Abhinav Manohar goes for the big hit. He gets the elevation, some distance as well but a fine fielding effort by Naveen-ul-Haq at deep ends his stay in the middle. Manohar falls for 3(5). GT: 78/3 (12 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:25 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT
Amit Mishra is introduced in the attack and he starts with a six-run over.
Krunal Pandya then comes to bowl his final over and starts with a dot against his brother Hardik, who rotates the strike in the next ball.
Wriddhiman Saha then tries to take the aerial route in the third ball but finds Deepak Hooda at long-on. He falls for 47(37).
Four runs and a wicket come off his over. GT: 75/2 (11 overs) | Krunal Pandya: 4-0-16-2
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:15 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL: Hardik Pandya finally breaks the shackles
After staying quiet, Hardik Pandya finally breaks the shackles. He hits Ravi Bishnoi for a boundary and follows it up with a SIX as 14 runs come off the over. GT: 65/1 (9 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:11 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis has been introduced in the attack and he does an exceptional job until the fifth delivery, following which Wriddhiman Saha hits the medium pacer for a boundary. Seven runs come off the over as GT reach 51/1 in 8 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:04 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Excellent stuff by Krunal
An excellent over by Krunal Pandya, who concedes just four runs in his third over. Meanwhile, GT reach 44/1 after 7 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:02 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl the final powerplay over and he is hit for consecutive boundaries by Wriddhiman Saha. 11 runs come from it as GT reach 40/1 in 6 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:56 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL: Wriddhiman Saha continues to fetch runs
Avesh Khan is introduced in the attack and he is welcomed with a double by Wriddhiman Saha, who does the same in the next ball, before hitting the pacer for a boundary in the third ball.
Meanwhile, the pyshio comes out in the middle and takes a look at the wicketkeeper-batter, who seems to be troubled by his forearm. He continues after recieving some treatment.
Meanwhile, nine runs come from the over. GT: 29/1 (5 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:50 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman hits another 4
Wriddhiman Saha hits another four, this time against Krunal Pandya. The spinner tosses it up and connects the ball from the middle of the blade, which results in a boundary towards the extra cover region.
Seven runs come off the over. GT: 20/1 (4 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:47 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha keeps thing moving
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a length delivery, which angles towards Wriddhiman Saha and the batter just guides it past the short thirdman fielder for a boundary.
Eight runs come off the over as GT reach 13/1 in 3 overs.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:40 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill falls for 0
Krunal Pandya comes to bowl the next over and gets rid of Shubman Gill in the second ball. The batter tried to make use of the field restrictions but ends up mistiming the ball, which is caught by Ravi Bishnoi at long-off. He falls for 0(2).
Hardik Pandya is the new batter in. GT: 5/1 (2 overs)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:35 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Naveen
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill kick-off proceedings as Naveen-ul-Haq leads Lucknow Super Giants' attack. He starts on a decent note and concedes four runs in his over. GT: 4/0 (1 over)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:27 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutions
Lucknow Super Giants: Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Karan Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:10 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:01 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 02:53 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at Lucknow's spin option
Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra are doing well for LSG and the management will hope them to continue the fine run.
Krunal Pandya has also put in match-winning performance.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 02:40 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow's biggest concern
The biggest concern for Lucknow is Deepak Hooda's form. The India star has failed to replicate the show he put last year and has accumulated just 39 runs from the last six outings at an average of 6.50.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 02:03 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow's powerhitters
Lucknow have no dearth of power in their batting. They have some big hitters in the form of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis capable of pulverising any opposition.
Mayers had smashed a half-century in the previous encounter, while Pooran and Stoinis have done some good heavylifting in the middle-order.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 01:37 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' batting mainstay
One area where Gujarat look pretty much sorted is their batting department. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan have been striking the ball well and the management will hope for a good show from the trio yet again.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 01:31 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has spearheaded Gujarat's spin department and completed a hattrick too earlier this season. However, against Rajasthan Royals, the Afghanistan spinner was taken to the cleaners by Sanju Samson.
The spin wizard, however, will aim for a better outcome today.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 01:07 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Impressive show by Mohit Sharma
One bowler who has been impressive from the Gujarat camp is pacer Mohit Sharma. The pacer has made two appearances so far in which he bowled six overs, conceded runs at an economy of just above four and has picked two wickets.
Will Gujarat be tempted to use Mohit's immense experience against LSG?
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 12:58 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Where have Gujarat struggled
Gujarat have struggled to defend totals in this edition, an area where they would hope to improve.
Mohammed Shami has been among the wickets but the management would be hoping Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little to shoulder the responsiblity and deliver match-winning performances.
Hardik Pandya too has not made an impact with the ball, having picked only one wicket so far.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 12:32 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What's at stake
As we head into yet another exciting contest, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take the opportunity to return to winning ways, while KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will look to build on the impressive win against Rajasthan Royals, which they secured earlier this week.
A win will take Gujarat to 8 points and could also see them rise to the number two, if they manage to secure a big win.
A win for Lucknow, on the other, will help them climb to pole position. However, a defeat could also see them drop two spots and settle at number 4.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 12:07 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat probable XI
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (cap), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi
Complete squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 11:56 AM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow probable XI
KL Rahul (cap), Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Amit Mishra
Complete squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 11:30 AM
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
First of all a very Happy Eid to all our readers as we welcome you to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and will start at 3:30 in the afternoon. The toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.