LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow eye playoffs berth, face resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Live Score: Tournament debutants Lucknow look playoffs favourites as they take on former champions Kolkata. Follow Live Score and Updates of the LSG vs KKR Match Today at the MCA Stadium, Pune
IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs KKR Match Today: New entrans Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal playoffs berth as they take on resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium, Pune. LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are in touching distance of a secured top-4 finish. The spotlight will be on their skipper KL Rahul, who has amassed a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties. The 30-year-old Indian came up with a vital knock of 77 in their narrow six-run win against Delhi Capitals in the last game. For Kolkata, the dwindling form of top-order batters remains a concern. Shreyas Iyer has got starts but failed to covert those into a big score. He has scored 324 runs from 10 matches and the captain needs to get going if the team has to chase or post a big total. The two-time IPL winners will be pleased by the recent batting display from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. The Indian pair hit match-winning knocks against Rajasthan Royals.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:27 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: ‘KL Rahul has all shots in his arsenal’
Former Indian player Mohammed Kaif believes Rahul is capable of playing aggressive shots from the word go, and the Karnataka batter has all strokes in his arsenal.
"Rahul is trying to play captaincy innings this year. He can be aggressive from the word go and he's capable of starting his innings with a six but he is curbing his instincts in order to play long and impactful knocks. He has all the shots in his arsenal."
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:24 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants' special gesture
Every Lucknow Super Giants player will be wearing a jersey with name of his mother on the back. The franchise is dedicating it to all the mothers of the world on the occasion of Mother's Day.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:21 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Score: KL Rahul in best phase of career?
In-form KL Rahul has earned massive praise from pundits and former India players. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reckons the batter is in the best phase of his career.
"He is in the best mindset right now, he's batting with a very positive mindset. He is playing some amazing shots which proves that he is in the best phase of his career. He is trying a few new things as well this season," Raina said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:17 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Score: Wide-ranging abilities of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis
Not to forget, Lucknow Super Giants have wide-ranging options ability in Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, and the overseas pair needs to click in either department. Holder is someone who can bowl at any stage of the game, while Stoinis can chip in with some big sixes.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:12 PM
LSG vs KKR IPL Scorecard: Lucknow Super Giants' top-order
Quinton de Kock has got starts but he's yet to conjure a big score. The spotlight will also be on Deepak Hooda, who had hit a brisk 52 against Delhi Capitals.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:07 PM
LSG vs KKR Today Match: Lucknow Super Giants eye top spot in points table
While Rahul has been in phenomenal form, Lucknow will expect runs from their other batters as well. Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya look to play their part at the MCA Stadium.
A win tonight will present Lucknow with a chance to claim the top spot. Gujarat Titans currently occupy the No.1 spot with 16 points, while Lucknow remain two points away.
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:02 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants squad
Quinton de Kock(wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Sat, 07 May 2022 05:02 PM
IPL 2022 Live, LSG vs KKR: Avesh Khan set for return?
This is the first instance of these two teams face each other, and it remains to be seen whether both sides alter their playing eleven. LSG gave Avesh Khan a rest in the next game and the Indian pacer could return if he's fit again.
-
Sat, 07 May 2022 04:57 PM
LSG vs KKR Score: Leading run-scorers of IPL 2022
1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 588 runs
2. KL Rahul (LSG) - 451 runs
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 369 runs
4. David Warner (DC) - 356 runs
5. Hardik Pandya (GT) - 333 runs
Sat, 07 May 2022 04:56 PM
IPL Live Score: Spotlight on LSG captain KL Rahul
Rahul had scored 77 in Lucknow's narrow win against Delhi Capitals, which was their third on the bounce. Lucknow will hope for their skipper to do an encore.
Sat, 07 May 2022 04:53 PM
LSG vs KKR Live Score: All eyes on KL Rahul's batting show
New entrants Lucknow are favourites to achieve a top-4 finish, thanks to a brilliant batting display from their skipper KL Rahul. He's hit 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second-highest run-getter this season.
Sat, 07 May 2022 04:48 PM
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. It's indeed been a tournament of surprises so far! The two new franchises occupy the first two spots at the moment, while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings languish at the bottom. Kolkata are also in the same boat, having notched up just four wins from 10 games and placed eighth in the table.
Kolkata face a stiff challenge from Lucknow, who are on course to secure a play-off berth. Expecting humdinger of a contest... stay tuned for live updates!