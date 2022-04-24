Home / Cricket / LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rahul's LSG look to strengthen top four push, Rohit's MI search for first win
Live

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rahul's LSG look to strengthen top four push, Rohit's MI search for first win

  • IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: LSG have emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race for the playoffs while five-time champions MI are all but out of contention already, having lost a record seven matches on the trot. Follow Live score and updates of LSG vs MI from the Wankhede Stadium here. 
LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 37 Latest Updates
LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 37 Latest Updates(BCCI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rohit's struggles

    A big part of MI's inability to win matches this season has been the poor run of form that their captain and talisman Rohit Sharma finds himself in. Much like the other superstar batter in Indian cricket - Virat Kohli, Rohit has been a shadow of his usual self. Unlike Kohli, though, Rohit was in pretty good touch before the IPL in the T20 format. There has been a lot of sympathy coming in for the two batters, which is always nice to see. 

  • Apr 24, 2022 04:42 PM IST

    IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Score: MI's slide

    MI have often gotten off to poor starts before running through the tournament like hot butter through knife but they may have gone a bit too far this season. The loss to CSK in their previous game made them the first team to lose their first seven matches, making their chances of reaching the playoffs virtually zero.  

  • Apr 24, 2022 04:34 PM IST

    LSG vs MI: Hello and welcome!

    One team has made a great start to life in the IPL while the other have failed to turn up at all in a league of which they have often been undisputed rulers. There are very few things that have gone MI's way this season, with their tendency to get off to slow starts going to a different level. They are the first team to lose seven on the trot but LSG would know that facing MI when they have virtually nothing to lose might be a tricky proposition. The toss is scheduled for 7pm at the Wankhede and there is a lot to be unpacked before that so stay tuned! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl
cricket

'They thought if Pakistan can do it, why not India'

  • Lahore Qalandars' owner has drawn a massive similarity between Umran and Haris Rauf, admitting that the franchise has successfully managed to inspire Indian cricket
Haris Rauf; Umran Malik
Haris Rauf; Umran Malik
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rahul's Lucknow up against winless MI

  • IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: LSG have emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race for the playoffs while five-time champions MI are all but out of contention already, having lost a record seven matches on the trot. Follow Live score and updates of LSG vs MI from the Wankhede Stadium here. 
LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 37 Latest Updates(BCCI)
LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 37 Latest Updates(BCCI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
cricket

As runs dry up for Kohli & Rohit, who has said what about their form

Virat Kohli has so far gathered 119 runs from 8 outings, which also include two golden ducks in consecutive clashes against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/DewaldBrevis_17)
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/DewaldBrevis_17)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Brett Lee recalls first meeting with Tendulkar; ‘Thought I might get autograph’

  • Lee has dismissed Tendulkar the most times in international cricket, resulting in 14 dismissals of the Indian great.
Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee(Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee(Getty Images)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

How Kane plotted Kohli's second straight golden duck dismissal in IPL 2022

  • While veterans and expert talked about Kohli's poor run of form with the bat, Kevin Pietersen had pointed put the fielding change by Williamson just moments before the dismissal
A Kane Williamson mastermind indeed
A Kane Williamson mastermind indeed
Published on Apr 24, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022: RCB coach reacts to Ravi Shastri's 'overcooked' remark on Virat Kohli

  • Kohli's recent failures despite not having the burden of captaincy led to former India coach Ravi Shastri suggesting a break for the "overcooked" batter
Virat Kohli registered a first-ball duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday(Twitter)
Virat Kohli registered a first-ball duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday(Twitter)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Ryan Campbell stable and out of sedation after heart attack

  • Campbell's family released a statement via the Australian Cricketers' Association, updating his condition after he suffered a heart attack last Saturday in "Stoke-on-Trent".
File photo of Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell(Twitter)
File photo of Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell(Twitter)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , London
Close Story
cricket

‘Best suited option for Team India at No.4’: Irfan Pathan's bold comment

  • Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is the ‘best suited’ option for Team India at No.4.
File image of Irfan Pathan(PTI)
File image of Irfan Pathan(PTI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Suryakumar reveals never-heard-before story of Sachin Tendulkar

  • Most players who have been to Mumbai Indians have had their special Sachin Tendulkar story and MI star Suryakumar Yadav recalled his never-before-heard story of the legend.
Sachin Tendulkar; Suryakumar Yadav
Sachin Tendulkar; Suryakumar Yadav
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'I don't know why MI didn't go back to him': Lara on SRH youngster

  • IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Brian Lara heaped praise on the youngster after the side registered a 9-wicket win over RCB.
Brian Lara.(IPL)
Brian Lara.(IPL)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

'It may just free him up': Ex-NZ captain suggests 'answer' to Rohit's poor form

  • The Mumbai Indians leader has managed to score just 114 runs this season. He fell for a duck in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2022 is proving to be a nightmare for Rohit Sharma.&nbsp;(IPL)
IPL 2022 is proving to be a nightmare for Rohit Sharma. (IPL)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Marco Jansen marks his rise, with a dream first ball to Virat Kohli

  • The young South African has added potency to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack and Saturday’s match-winning spell against RCB provided the latest example.
Virat Kohli recorded his second consecutive golden duck&nbsp;(iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli recorded his second consecutive golden duck (iplt20.com)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Copy Link
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
Close Story
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar turns 49: Virat Kohli shares special birthday message 

  • Widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of cricket, Tendulkar has been a childhood hero for many Indian players including Kohli.
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli(Twitter/Virat Kohli)
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli(Twitter/Virat Kohli)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Harbhajan Singh has his say on whether Babar Azam should be part of Fab Four

  • Veterans and experts have all placed their opinion on whether Babar should join Virat Kohli in the elite list, and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his verdict on the same.
Harbhajan Singh; Babar Azam
Harbhajan Singh; Babar Azam
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'It shows you aren't confident': RP Singh dissects India pacer's struggles

  • IPL 2022: The former India bowler spoke in detail about the reasons behind the star bowler's persistent struggles in the season.
RCB team in action.(IPL)
RCB team in action.(IPL)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out