IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore meet KL Rahul's Lucknow in Kolkata

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. The winner of the match will meet the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. The RCB secured a berth in the playoffs in dramatic fashion on the penultimate day of the league stage, when Delhi Capitals lost their match against Mumbai Indians. Eyes will be on Virat Kohli who showed signs of a return to form in RCB's last game against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, KL Rahul's side will be aiming to bank upon the momentum after their openers put up an unbeaten 210-run stand in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:26 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Harshal in this season so far
At an economy rate of 7.68, Harshal Patel has taken 18 wickets in 13 matches for the RCB so far. In the game against GT, Harshal had split his webbing on the right hand.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:22 PM
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2022: Will Harshal Patel play tonight?
“Harshal Patel has done what we know he can do. He creates pressure and takes wickets. He loves the death overs. Not many people put their hands up and say I want to do that job,” Mike Hesson said about Harshal in a video posted by RCB earlier this week.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:19 PM
LSG vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2022: De Kock's struggles against RCB
In six matches against RCB since 2019, Quinton de Kock has scored only 122 runs with a poor strike rate of 113. Time to end the disappointing run tonight?
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:16 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Milestone approaching for Hasaranga
If the Sri Lankan spinner plays tonight, it would be his 100th T20 appearance.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:13 PM
LSG vs RCB Full Scorecard, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik's comeback season
This has been the year of Dinesh Karthik's resurgence. Karthik emerged as one of the best finishers in IPL 2022, as he scored 287 runs in 14 innings with an incredible strike rate of 191.33. His brilliant performances earned Karthik an India call-up after 3 years.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:10 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Buttler to win Orange Cap?
Jos Buttler has scored 718 runs in IPL 2022 so far, and will appear in at least one more game this season. KL Rahul (537 runs) could inch closer to Buttler tonight, and could further go near the English batter if the Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:07 PM
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Score: A two-horse race?
With 26 and 24 wickets to their names respectively, Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga are likely in a two-horse race for the Purple Cap. The closest to them is Mohammed Shami, who has 19 dismissals to his name.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:04 PM
IPL Eliminator Live Updates, LSG vs RCB: Purple Cap race
With 24 wickets to his name, Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 so far. He can go past Yuzvendra Chahal (26 wickets) with three more dismissals to his name tonight.
Wed, 25 May 2022 05:00 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022: Emergence of Mohsin Khan
Mohsin’s economy rate of 5.93 is the best among all the pacers who have bowled min. 120 balls. In addition, he also has the best balls/boundary rate, conceding a boundary every 8 balls. He has 13 wickets to his name in 8 innings so far.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:57 PM
IPL 2022 Playoffs Live, LSG vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore in eliminators
This is RCB's third-successive appearance in the eliminator. They lost both of their previous eliminator matches, however. In IPL 2020, the side faced a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad; in the next season, Kolkata Knight Riders beat RCB by four wickets. Will the third time prove lucky for Faf and his men?
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:54 PM
LSG vs RCB IPL Match Today: KL Rahul's brilliant run
KL Rahul is currently the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2022, and will be aiming to go closer to Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Jos Butler when the LSG captain takes the field tonight. Rahul has scored 537 runs in 14 innings in the season so far, with two centuries and three fifties.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:51 PM
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2022: Kohli in his previous meeting against LSG
Virat Kohli had been going through one of the worst patches in recent times when LSG took on the RCB the last time. Coming at no.3, Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck, as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed him in the very first over of the game.
Time for redemption?
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:48 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: The last time they met…
RCB had defeated LSG by 18 runs in their previous -- and only meeting -- in the IPL. Batting first, RCB put on a strong total of 181/6 in 20 overs, riding on Faf du Plessis' strong 96. In the run-chase, LSG were restricted to 163/8, with Josh Hazlewood registering figures of 4/25 in four overs.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:45 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli had revealed that he had batted "90 minutes non-stop in nets" ahead of the game against the Titans. In a video posted by RCB following the game, Kohli could be seen stepping out on multiple occasions and playing aggressive shots all over the park. Will we see the same Virat Kohli with the bat in the all-important Eliminator today?
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:42 PM
LSG vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's return to run-scoring
In their final league game of the season, RCB star Virat Kohli turned up in style, as he scored a strong 73 off 54 balls to steer the Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Can Kohli keep up the good run tonight?
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:39 PM
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore's dramatic playoff qualification
The race for a final playoff berth went to the penultimate day of the league phase, when RCB relied on Mumbai Indians to beat the Delhi Capitals to finish in top-4. Rohit Sharma's side duly favoured RCB, defeating the DC by five wickets as Bangalore sneaked into playoffs as they continue on their charge for a maiden IPL title.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:36 PM
IPL Eliminator Live Updates, LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants' consistent run
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants won nine of their 14 matches in the season; however, they did stutter towards the business end of the season where the side lost 2 of its past four games. Rahul's side did end the league phase on a high, with LSG defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs to secure the third spot in the IPL 2022 points table.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:33 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score: A recap of last night…
The Gujarat Titans continued on their formidable run in the season to secure a final berth in their maiden appearance in the tournament. The side defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the Qualifier 1 to reach final. Royals, meanwhile, will get another chance at the final against the winners of the game between LSG and RCB.
Wed, 25 May 2022 04:30 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB. Both, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul's sides will be aiming to stay alive in the race for their maiden IPL trophy. The winners of the match will meet Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.