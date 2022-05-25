IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore meet KL Rahul's Lucknow in Kolkata

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. The winner of the match will meet the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. The RCB secured a berth in the playoffs in dramatic fashion on the penultimate day of the league stage, when Delhi Capitals lost their match against Mumbai Indians. Eyes will be on Virat Kohli who showed signs of a return to form in RCB's last game against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, KL Rahul's side will be aiming to bank upon the momentum after their openers put up an unbeaten 210-run stand in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders.