LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis returns at helm, RCB win toss, opt to bat, Hazlewood in playing XI
- LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Follow live score of Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB Live Score: Faf du Plessis returned at the helm as RCB won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 clash in Lucknow on Monday. Josh Hazlewood too makes his first appearance in the competition having missed the first while recovering from an Achilles injury. The big news from Lucknow camp is that Avesh Khan is not included in the playing XI and he is replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham. KL Rahul-led LSG are currently second in the ten-team points table and a win tonight will help them dethrone defending champions Gujarat Titans from top. RCB are sixth in the standings, with eight points in eight matches. Catch the LIVE updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 07:10 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 07:04 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Team news
Josh Hazlewood makes his first appearance in IPL 2023, Anuj Rawat comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed.
Avesh Khan misses from LSG camp and is replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 07:02 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat
Faf du Plessis returns at the helm as RCB win toss and opt to bat.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 06:44 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score: Pitch report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohan Gavaskar
“The square boundaries - one side is 72 metres, the other side is 63 metres. Straight it is 78 metres. It is a black soil pitch, so the bounce is relatively low. May not be high-scoring, but expect a bigger score than 145.”
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 06:37 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL: KL Rahul's record against former franchise
KL Rahul has a good record against his former side RCB. He has scored 628 runs at a strike rate of 145.03 in 13 innings and he'll be hoping for another good outing against them.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 06:23 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Key battle
Avesh Khan will hold the key as he holds a good record against RCB's in-form opening pair Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
Avesh has dismissed Kohli twice in the 22 balls he has delivered to him, while he has dismissed Du Plessis once in the 41 balls he has bowled to him.
The good thing is his economy against the two. Both the batters have failed to score briskly against the pacer.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 06:15 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 'RCB's middle order looks very weak'
“RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases.” - Irfan Pathan on Star Sports
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 06:08 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Stoinis play?
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if LSG field Marcus Stoinis, who was forced to leave the field midway after injuring his finger while attempting a caught-and-bowled in the previous match against Punjab Kings.
As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie all-rounder underwent a scan on his index finger and things don't look serious.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 05:44 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB receive a huge boost
While RCB will miss out on the services of David Willey, they will receive a huge boost as Josh Hazlewood is available for selection and he could be seen playing his first match of IPL 2023.
As per reports, Hazlewood has successfully completed his rehab for an Achilles injury under the supervision of RCB and Cricket Australia.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 05:33 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Big announcement
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Kedhar Jadhav as the replacement of David Willey for the remainder of the IPL 2023, the franchise announced earlier today.
The franchise provided no information about Willey's exit from IPL in its press statement. But he did pick up a toe injury from an Andre Russell yorker while batting towards the end of RCB's innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous fixture.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 05:20 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score: What happened last time LSG played at home
The slow nature of the pitch has troubled Lucknow at home and they failed to chase down a paltry 136-run target against Gujarat Titans as they could only manage 128/7 in 20 overs.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 05:11 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike-rate a concern
KL Rahul too has been among the runs but the big concern has been is his strike-rate. Rahul has accumulated 274 runs from eight matches but it has come at a below par strike-rate of 114.64.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 04:57 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at LSG power-hitters
Kyle Mayers: 297 runs, 8 matches, 160.54 strike-rate
Nicholas Pooran: 216 runs, 8 matches, 194.59 strike-rate
Marcus Stoinis: 216 runs, 8 matches, 155.39 strike-rate
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 04:48 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG eye top spot
LSG have been enjoying a dominant run in the tournament so far. The team are placed second and will climb to top if they manage to beat RCB tonight.
LSG had piled 257/5 in their previous encounter against Punjab Kings with top-order Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran firing their shots all around the park.
Kyle Mayers is the leading scorer from LSG camp and is striking the ball at 160.54.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 04:29 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB's bowling woes
Mohammad Siraj is doing a great job with the new ball and has been one of RCB's lethal weapons in the season. Siraj has claimed 14 wickets from eight matches.
However, he hasn't found great support from his teammates. Harshal Patel, who is next in the list of highest wicket-takers in RCB after Siraj, has scalped 10 wickets but has leaked runs at almost 10 runs per over.
Even Wanindu Hasaranga has failed to put brakes on the run flow. The Lankan spinner has picked six wickets in five matches but he has leaked runs at an economy on 9.00.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 04:06 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain likely to interrupt proceedings
As per the weather forecast, rain is likely to affect the contest. Even if it doesn't rain, the conditions are likely to remain overcast.
The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degree Celsius.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 03:53 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score: What happened when the two met last time
The last time the two sides met RCB went to pile a staggering 212/2 in 20 overs, with Kohli, Du Plessis, and Maxwell smashing half centuries each.
RCB were well on course towards a win having reduced LSG to 105/5 in 11.1 overs but what followed next was absolute carnage by Nicholas Pooran. The wicketkeeper-batter smoked seven 6s and four boundaries, before getting out for a 19-ball 62.
Despite his blistering effort the match went into the final over and drama continued until the final ball.
With one required in the final delivery and LSG batting at 212/9, Harshal missed out an opportunity to run-out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end. He then successfully managed to beat Avesh Khan, but a fumble by Dinesh Karthik, allowed the batters to complete a single as LSG win the contest by one wicket.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 03:34 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB's top order vs rest
The top-order has been RCB's strength in this season, with Faf du Plessis leading the charts. He is followed by Virat Kohli, and then Glenn Maxwell. Faf has scored 422, Kohli is at 333, and Maxwell has accumulated 258 in the season.
Dinesh Karthik is at number four and the wicketkeeper-batter has just managed 83 from the same number of outings.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 03:26 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB's big concern
The Royal Challengers Bangalore unit will have to find ways to deliver and not over rely on their Top 3 – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.
The remaining batters have failed to capitalise on the solid starts provided by the names mentioned above.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 02:51 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj
Siraj has been in good form in IPL 2023, and has the second-most powerplay wickets among pacers this season. But Rahul has been in good form vs Sraj, with a strike rate of 181, the second-highest against those who have bowled at least 40 T20 deliveries to him.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 02:29 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in three IPL matches, with RCB leading 2-1 vs LSG in head-to-head.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 02:23 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 02:19 PM
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match as LSG take on RCB in Lucknow. Stay tuned folks!