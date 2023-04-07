LSG vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul in charge as Lucknow Super Giants chase 122 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a target of 122 runs vs Lucknow Super Giants, in Match 10 of IPL 2023, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. SRH reached 121/8 in 20 overs, with Rahul Tripathi smacking 34 off 41 balls, packed with four fours. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya was in good form for LSG's bowling department and took three wickets, Amit Mishra scalped two dismissals. Fifth-placed LSG are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, with two points from two games, including a win and one defeat. The KL Rahul-led side began their campaign with a victory against Delhi Capitals, but then crashed to a 12-run defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in their second fixture. SRH, on the other hand, are bottom of the 10-team standings with a defeat in one match, having lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their opener.