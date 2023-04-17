Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 due to municipal polls

LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 due to municipal polls

PTI | , Lucknow
Apr 17, 2023 09:30 PM IST

While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul celebrates with teammate Avesh Khan after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore(AP)

While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

"There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4.

"LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
ipl lucknow super giants chennai super kings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP