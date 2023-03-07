Lucknow Super Giants unveil their new jersey for IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants revealed their offical jersey for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League on their social media handle on 7th March. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, LSG captain KL Rahul, owner of LSG Sanjeev Goenka and team mentor Gautam Gambhir together unveiled LSG's new jersey.

The prominent colour of the jersey is dark blue, with strips of red on each side. This jersey is a striking contrast from its predecessor. LSG will hope that this darker variation brings them the much-needed X factor this season. Before the LSG jersey became the centre of attraction, a fashion show was hosted just before the unveiling ceremony. To top it off some of the LSG players took part in that show, showcasing their sense of fashion and glamour. Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Undakat, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, and finally the LSG skipper KL Rahul walked on the ramp in colours which were similar to the jersey.

After the unveiling ceremony Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka talked about what can be expected from LSG this season. Team mentor Gambhir emphasized on the fact that consistency will be the key for LSG. The conditions will be different from last season. Thus, adaptability will play a key role in producing a result in their favour.

In order to achieve this LSG's coaches and management team will play a key role. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will be the head coach of LSG for this season and Andy Bichel will operate as the bowling coach. The other coaches include Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach, Richard Halsall as the fielding coach and finally Warren Andrews as the strength and conditioning coach.

The LSG squad for this season: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak. (ANI)