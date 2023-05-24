Lucknow to continue reliance on overseas batting strength: LSG's predicted XI vs MI in IPL 2023 Eliminator

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be in action against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the 2023 IPL at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. LSG won their final three games in a row to finish third on the points table and thus qualified for the eliminator.

Last time out, Nicholas Pooran's attacking knock (58 off 30) helped LSG recover from 73/5 and propelled them to a competitive 176/8(AP)

The Krunal Pandya-led team have won eight and lost five of their fourteen games as the game with CSK was abandoned and have finished with seventeen points to their name. They had the same number of points as CSK in second place but had an inferior net run-rate. LSG will hope to better their performance of last season when they exited the tournament in the eliminator with a defeat against RCB.

In the league stage, LSG beat DC, RCB, PBKS, RR, MI, and KKR once and beat SRH twice. They lost to CSK, RCB, and PBKS once and lost to GT in both their games.

Ravi Bishnoi then bowled an impressive spell of 2/23 as LSG survived another heroic performance from Rinku Singh (67* off 33) to win the match by one run as Impact Player Yash Thakur defended 21 runs in the last over.

Kyle Mayers has scored 361 runs this season with four half-centuries but is once again expected to be omitted from the playing eleven as Naveen-ul-Haq is expected to be the fourth overseas player alongside Stoinis, Pooran and de Kock in the line-up.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have scored 358 and 368 runs respectively. Ayush Badoni has chipped in with 237 runs so far. Quinton de Kock has done well ever since coming into the team after Rahul’s injury. Krunal Pandya has also chipped in with 180 runs so far.

Prerak Mankad and K Gowtham are expected to continue in the playing eleven.

LSG have a number of promising young domestic seam bowlers in their squad with Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Yudhvir Singh and Mohsin Khan all vying for the starting spots in the team. For a couple of games LSG played with four overseas batters and an all-Indian bowling attack.

Ravi Bishnoi has picked 16 wickets at an economy of seven so far. Avesh Khan and Krunal Pandya have picked up 17 wickets between them. Amit Mishra and Marcus Stoinis have chipped in with 12 wickets between them as well. Yash Thakur has picked up 10 wickets this season. Yudhvir Singh has also chipped in with a few important scalps this season. Amit Mishra is expected to come into the team as Impact player if LSG bat first. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda are other Impact player options for LSG.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad.

Middle Order: Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis.

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi.

